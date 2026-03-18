WFIT Local & State News- March 19, 2026 AM

Artemis 2 launch

NASA’s Artemis II rocket is set to launch now on Wednesday, April 1st. There still remains the possibility of weather disruptions, which could postpone the launch but no more than a couple days, between April 3-6. The rocket will be carrying 4 astronauts nearly 4,700 miles into outer space, making this the farthest humans have ever traveled into space before returning back to Earth. The mission will not be a lunar landing, but astronauts will embark on a 10-day trip orbiting the moon to further plans for a future permanent lunar base.

Vaccines

A federal judge's ruling affects DeSantis vaccine policy of ending mandatory vaccines for schoolchildren in Florida. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

U.S. District Judge Brian E. Murphy has temporarily blocked federal health officials from reducing the number of vaccines recommended for children. He also found that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. likely violated federal procedures in restructuring a key vaccine advisory panel. The federal judge’s ruling halted a January order by Kennedy aimed at ending broad recommendations for all children to be vaccinated against flu, hepatitis A and B, some forms of meningitis and RSV. But the judge also reversed all decisions by Kennedy’s reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, citing claims from six major health organizations that its members were unqualified. Gov. Ron DeSantis continued to promote his “medical freedom” bill, suggesting he could ask lawmakers to revisit it during upcoming special sessions on the state budget, property taxes and congressional redistricting.

A statewide poll found that 79% of likely Florida voters support maintaining current childhood vaccine requirements, while 17% oppose them.

Brevard Zoo considered top zoo

Brevard Zoo ranked as the fifth-best zoo in the nation in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards. The zoo, located in Melbourne, Florida, is home to more than 900 animals and offers unique experiences Beyond traditional exhibits. Brevard Zoo hosts camps, conservation programs and special after-hours events that give visitors behind-the-scenes access and hands-on learning opportunities.

Cocoa Beach considers new impact fees.

Cocoa Beach city commissioners are considering implementing new impact fees on construction projects. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

The proposed fees are intended to fund police, fire, and infrastructure needs within the city. But if approved, the proposed fees could jeopardize a major city real estate project. Developers of a 220-unit mixed-use apartment building planned along the Banana River Lagoon on State Road 520 say the project might not move forward if new fees are adopted. The fees could total nearly half a million dollars for their project.

Cocoa Beach commissioners will vote again on the impact fees in today's meeting.

Gas prices continue to rise

Gas prices continue to rise with several counties around Florida reaching $4 a gallon. AAA has been tracking gas prices across the state, with records showing Monreo with the highest price of $4.14. The statewide average price for regular gasoline in Florida now stands at $3.93 a gallon, up $1.047 since the Iran war began.