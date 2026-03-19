WFIT Local & State News- March 20, 2026 AM

Leaf blower safety and health concerns

A new bill passed in the Senate will continue to allow cities and counties around Florida to use gas leaf blowers, mowers, and other gas-powered agricultural equipment. If signed by Gov. Ron Desantis, the bill will be put into effect starting July 1st. Despite citizens' concerns regarding the harmful pollutants emitted from the machinery as well as noise disturbance, Florida lawmakers refrain from pursuing the ban. Pollutants such as volatile organic compounds, or VOCs found in the equipment, can cause issues for respiratory, reproductive, and mental health. Florida stands as one of the top states for levels of emission of pollutants from gas-powered lawn equipment, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Emissions Inventory.

Property tax reductions aren’t dead yet.

Although the Florida legislature ended its regular session without addressing property tax reforms, WFITs Rick Glasby tells us the issue isn’t dead yet.

Lawmakers in Tallahassee will reconvene on April 20 to finish two other pieces of business: passing the state budget and drawing a new congressional map. They may also address the elimination of homestead property taxes. They’ll need to pass a bill by May in order to get it on the November ballot. It will then go to voters and will require a 60% supermajority to make it into the Florida constitution. Local elected officials in Brevard County have signaled uneasiness around how government services will be funded if such a referendum were to pass.

Feds call Florida a Medicaid fraud hotspot.

The Trump administration on Tuesday widened its efforts to stamp out Medicaid fraud. The head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Dr. Mehmet Oz, wrote that Florida “has been a hotspot for health care fraud for years” and called on state leaders to stop it. Meanwhile, proposed new Medicaid and SNAP work requirements for Florida residents are dead for now. The Florida House and Senate couldn’t agree on restrictions during their regular session this year.

Brevard Zoo ranked high for experience

Our Brevard Zoo has earned a spot among the nation’s top zoos for the seventh year in a row. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

In this year’s annual USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, Brevard Zoo rose to No. 5 from sixth place last year and also ranked No. 4 for Best Zoo Membership. Home to more than 700 animals, the zoo features open-air habitats where visitors can explore South American jungles from elevated canopy walkways, or kayak through exhibits modeled after an African savanna and a Florida wetland.

Brevard Zoo also offers camps, conservation programs and special after- hours events that provide behind-the-scenes access and hands-on learning experiences.

Dave & Busters may come to Viera.

The restaurant and arcade giant Dave & Busters may be coming to Viera. The company has paid nearly $4 million for a site nearby the Avenue Viera. Permits have been filed with the county, and the project has cleared some early reviews. No construction schedule has been released