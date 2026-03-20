WFIT Local & State News - March 20, 2026 PM

DeSantis slams county sheriffs on immigration policy.

The Florida Immigration Enforcement Council was formed to advise state officials on immigration policy. Last week the majority of county sheriffs and police chiefs who serve on the council urged the Trump administration to create a citizenship path for undocumented immigrants who have not committed crimes. Gov. DeSantis was not pleased. He called the action “incoherent” and ill-advised.

Andretti Thrill Park is closed.

After 27 years, Andretti Thrill Park closed its Babcock Street location in Melbourne. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us what the future holds for the 16-acre site.

Andretti, a longtime local destination for go-kart racing, amusement rides, and birthday parties, has closed. A sign posted on the building thanks the community for its support over the past two decades. Permit filings indicate the site will be redeveloped into the Melbourne Thrill Park Apartments, a 324-unit complex spread across 11 three-story buildings. Developers say 130 of the units will be set aside as affordable housing for households earning no more than 80% of Brevard County’s median income. The project is expected to be completed by March 2028.

Daytona Beach enforces curfew.

Daytona Beach officials are taking steps to regain control of Spring Break crowds after a chaotic weekend last week. Daytona Beach enters a state of emergency today, with an 8 p.m. curfew for anyone under 18 for the next seven days. Part of the city is under a special event zone that would allow law enforcement to double fines or make arrests for some violations.

Loud leaf blowers are here to stay.

Annoyed yet by all those loud gas-powered leaf blowers clearing the dead-leaves from February's cold snap? Get used to it: Under a new Florida law, your local government won't be able to ban them in favor of quieter, cleaner electric leaf blowers. A recently passed bill, which takes effect July 1, prevents cities and counties from banning gas leaf blowers, mowers and other gas-powered farm and residential lawn equipment. So those loud, gas-guzzling blowers will keep on howling away for the foreseeable future.

Crowded field in Florida governor’s race.

Care to guess how many candidates are running in the race for Florida governor. Since Ron DeSantis can’t run again, the field is crowded. There are 42 active candidates. The primary election will be held August 18th.

Artemis II mission on track for April 1.

Today NASA’s SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft made the slow roll from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the launch pad. The move was delayed by several hours due to strong winds at the Cape. Liftoff for the Artemis II mission is scheduled for no earlier than April 1st.

In other space news, SpaceX continues building facilities for its massive Starship rocket at the Cape. The Gigabay is where Superheavy Boosters will be stacked. You can see the nearly 400 foot tall structure from across the river in Titusville.

The next rocket launch from the Cape will be a convenient mid-day mission. A Falcon 9 is slated for liftoff during a four hour launch window that opens at 10:43AM Sunday.

April Fool’s weddings offered.

The Brevard County Clerk of Courts is inviting couples to get married on April Fool’s Day. The wedding ceremonies will be officiated by County Clerk Rachel Sadoff, but spaces are limited. Apply at BrevardClerk.us.

