WFIT Local & State News- March 30th, 2026 AM

TSA staff shortage and airport time delays

Airports are experiencing a significant shortage of Transportation Security Administration officers with their absences causing wait time to sky rocket. Orlando International Airport has been advising travelers to arrive three hours prior to boarding. This has been due to a partial government shutdown that began mid-February after Congress failed to pass funding for the Department of Homeland Security–with TSA officers not receiving pay, many of them have decided to call out and some have even quit. According to a TSA top official, the U.S. is currently experiencing some of the highest wait times in the county’s history.

Diversity hiring in NFL

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier tells the NFL its diversity hiring rule violates state law. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

In a March 25 letter, Uthmeier told the National Football League that its diversity hiring policy, known as the Rooney Rule, “brazenly violates Florida law.” The two-decade-old initiative requires teams to interview minority candidates for head-coaching and front-office positions. Uthmeier argues the policy conflicts with state law prohibiting consideration of factors such as race, color, religion, sex, nationality, or age in employment decisions. He asked the NFL to respond by May 1, confirming it will no longer enforce the rule, warning that failure to do so could prompt civil rights enforcement action.

A request for comment from the NFL is pending.

Democrat flip in Palm Beach County

Democrats flipped a Republican-held Florida House seat in Palm Beach County, delivering a symbolic win in President Donald Trump’s home district. According to the Associated Press, Democrat Emily Gregory defeated Republican Jon Maples in the special election for House District 87, which includes Mar-a-Lago. Maples had been backed by Trump, who made the Palm Beach estate his primary residence in 2019. The race was one of three special legislative elections held Tuesday in heavily Republican Florida. While the outcome does not shift the GOP’s long-standing majorities in the state House and Senate, it carries political significance as a victory in the president’s home turf.

Staff reductions at Brevard Public Schools.

Brevard Public Schools superintendent Mark Rendell earlier this year announced a reduction of 7% in staff. Now we know who is being impacted. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the details:

The reductions will take place at the district level, rather than at schools. And not until the 2026-27 school year. In total, 75 positions are expected to be eliminated. The district-level reorganization will eliminate the chief financial officer position and create several new roles. Separately, some literacy coach positions are also being reduced, with affected staff moved to other instructional roles.

Brevard Zoo Illumi-Nature