NASA's Artemis II moon mission: An overview

NASA is preparing to send four astronauts around the moon and back. It’s the Artemis II mission - the first time Americans have left Earth orbit since the Apollo days.

The massive SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft are ready at the launch pad. NASA said another wet-dress rehearsal won’t be needed - that’s when the rocket is fueled and the countdown continues until just minutes before launch. Teams are confident that the fuel problems that troubled the last wet-dress test have been corrected.

Launch is set for no earlier than April 1st at 6:24PM. Backup days are available through early April.

Some 400,000 visitors are expected to crowd Brevard viewing spots on launch day, so get to your preferred location early to avoid the traffic.

This is only the second flight of the SLS rocket, and the first with crew onboard. Any mission with humans is more likely to be delayed until conditions are just right, not only at the launch pad, but also at sea in case an emergency splashdown is needed. The Orion capsule will venture beyond the far side of the Moon as part of a lunar flyby during the 10 day trip.

