WFIT Local & State News- March 31, 2026 AM

Florida legislature for cursive writing in schools

The Florida Legislature has approved a bill that would require cursive writing in schools again. Florida lawmakers are considering education legislation for 2026 that would require students to demonstrate proficiency in reading and writing cursive. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Toby Oberdorf, said research shows cursive writing can aid in the early identification of learning disabilities such as dyslexia and autism, while also improving concentration and sentence structure. House Bill 127 would mandate cursive instruction and proficiency testing for students in third through fifth grades. If signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the new requirement would take effect July 1.

Sociology conflict across Florida universities

Florida’s conflict over sociology is intensifying. Critics say stripping lessons on racial inequities, gender, and race is not just an escalation— it’s retaliation. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

The State University System’s Board of Governors voted to bar introductory sociology courses from counting toward general education requirements for a bachelor’s degree, allowing them only as electives. The move is the latest step in Florida’s ongoing effort to reshape how universities address racial and social inequities, part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ broader campaign against what he calls “woke” ideology. To comply with state law, officials worked with small faculty groups to develop a new textbook aligned with Florida statutes. The revised sociology text cuts roughly 400 pages from the previous edition, removing chapters on topics such as global inequality, race, social stratification, gender and sexuality.

Professors say the changes amount to censorship of key ideas.

Port Canaveral denied proposal for land development

A proposal for port land to be used for development of a liquefied natural gas plant in Port Canaveral was rejected by the county commissioners. Due to concerns regarding odor and noise that the plant would produce, officials decided to dismiss the proposal. Although residents are in opposition to the proposal, Canaveral Port authorities such as CEO Capt. John Murray urged that the proposal would be a beneficial use of land for the industry by adding waterfront assets, and would allow more fuel access for both cruise ships and space industry. Others also advocated for the job opportunities the new port would provide, looking at about between 50-100 new jobs by 2029.

Andretti Thrill Park closure

After 27 years, Andretti Thrill Park closed its Babcock Street location in Melbourne. Andretti, a longtime local destination for go-kart racing, amusement rides, and birthday parties, has closed. A sign posted on the building thanks the community for its support over the past two decades. Permit filings indicate the site will be redeveloped into the Melbourne Thrill Park Apartments, a 324-unit complex spread across 11 three-story buildings. Developers say 130 of the units will be set aside as affordable housing for households earning no more than 80% of Brevard County’s median income. The project is expected to be completed by March 2028.