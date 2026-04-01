WFIT Local & State News- April 1, 2026 AM

Artemis II launch

NASA has their Artemis II launch scheduled for today with the launch window between 6:24pm-8:24pm. The mission will encompass a 10-day trip orbiting the moon, venturing evening farther than the Apollo 13 mission, setting record history for U.S. space exploration.The most risky part of the mission comes during the liftoff up until the burn to head into a high Earth orbit, and then again during the movements to embark for the moon. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us that NASA has plans if something goes wrong.

If there are problems before the final stretch of countdown, astronauts would climb into baskets and ride a zipline back to the ground. Should a situation arise after launch, the Launch Abort System kicks in. It quickly pulls the Orion capsule away from the SLS rocket for a parachute landing in the Atlantic. And should anything go wrong during the ride around the moon, the only option is a free-return trajectory, using the gravity of the Earth and moon to send the spacecraft back toward Earth.

Fertility clinic suddenly closes.

The Orlando fertility clinic that mixed up embryos of a Brevard couple with another family has suddenly closed. The closure was unexpected by the clinic’s own attorneys. The Fertility Center of Orlando is involved in a lawsuit over the embryo mixup, and yesterday a judge noted that the lack of access to the facility could delay testing required to identify biological parents. The Brevard couple is suing the Fertility Center of Orlando for implanting the wrong embryo. The couple is also worried one of their embryos may have been erroneously implanted in another woman, who is now raising their biological child.

Florida loses another environmental case

Wildlife advocates applaud the ruling as Florida loses another wetlands permitting case. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

Florida has spent years seeking control over a portion of the Clean Water Act that governs permits for wetland destruction. But on March 27, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled that authority should remain with federal agencies, citing protections under the Endangered Species Act for wildlife tied to wetland habitats. Earthjustice, representing groups including the Sierra Club, the Florida Wildlife Federation, and St. Johns Riverkeeper, brought the case. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection now has 90 days to appeal the decision, which could send the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Brevard Zoo Illumi-Nature

The Brevard Zoo is holding a special event between selected nights on March 13th-May 10th from 7pm-10pm, called Illumi-Nature. Over 10 acres of the zoo will glow with illuminated displays of animals, flowers, and mythical creatures. You can go to BrevardZoo.org for more details.

Voter requirement changes

Florida lawmakers passed a bill requiring voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship. The measure aligns Florida law with the federal Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act and the REAL ID Act, meaning most Florida voters with compliant driver’s licenses would not be affected..The law would not take effect for this year’s midterm elections but would apply beginning with the 2028 presidential race. Kansas enacted a similar law in 2013, though it was later struck down as unconstitutional.