WFIT Local & State News - April 2, 2026 PM

So far so good.

Yesterday’s successful Artemis II launch is the beginning of an approximately 10-day mission for NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman had this comment:

“After a brief 54 year intermission, NASA is back in the business of sending astronauts to the moon.”

As the first crewed mission of NASA’s Artemis program, the flight will demonstrate life support systems for the first time and lay the foundation for an enduring presence on the Moon. And perhaps the best news for the astronauts, the crew was able to fix the spacecraft’s toilet.

Although this is only the second flight of NASA’s Artemis rocket, three of the four rocket engines powering the core stage of the SLS previously flew on NASA’s Space Shuttle fleet. And one of them has already chalked up 15 flights. But this will be the end for them. After they powered the Orion spacecraft to orbit, they were dumped into the Atlantic.

Move to lower FPL bills quashed in Tallahassee.

Two Florida lawmakers on opposite sides of the aisle filed measures during the legislative session to reign-in the commission that regulates the cost of electricity in the state. Neither passed. The Florida Public Service Commission has been accused of rubber-stamping increases to residents' energy bills. Just last year, the P-S-C approved the highest rate increase in history for Florida Power and Light: seven billion dollars [$7 B] over the next four years. Republican Senator Don Gaetz wanted the five-member commission expanded to seven, to include a certified public accountant and a financial analyst. And Democratic Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith's measure asked for more transparency and accountability in rate hike cases. Both bills died in committees.

Drones buzz Merritt Island to zap mosquitos.

Brevard County is using large drones on Merritt Island to deploy a naturally occurring bacterium that kills mosquito larvae. WFIT’s Terry Wright shares the details:

The effort is designed to curb mosquito populations before they reach adulthood, reducing the need for chemical spraying.

Brevard Mosquito Control Director Joseph Faella said the treatment uses a naturally occurring soil bacterium that is safe for humans but releases a toxin that kills mosquito larvae when ingested. The county operates four treatment drones and two inspection drones, including a large model about 15 feet across capable of carrying a 227-pound payload.

You can help reduce the mosquito population by eliminating any standing water around your house.

DeSantis signs election bill into Florida law.

Gov. DeSantis yesterday signed an election bill that requires proof of citizenship in order to vote in Florida. The biggest change is requiring verification of citizenship of registered voters. The new law also reduces the kinds of identification people can show at the polls to prove who they are. Student IDs and retirement-center IDs will no longer be allowed. Voting-rights advocates warned those two provisions — among a long list of changes in state election law — could prevent thousands of citizens who are legitimate Florida voters from casting ballots. The American Civil Liberties Union immediately filed a federal lawsuit challenging the new law.

You can no longer fly to Palm Beach International Airport. DeSantis signed a bill that renamed it President Donald J. Trump International Airport. When the bill was on the Senate floor, Sen. Debbie Mayfield, Republican of Melbourne, said Trump deserves the honor. Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driscoll called the measure a waste of five million dollars of taxpayer money.

