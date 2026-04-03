WFIT Local & State News - April 3, 2026 PM

On their way.

“I’m so, so excited to tell you that for the first time since 1972, humans have left Earth orbit.”

That’s NASA’s Dr. Lori Glaze. Last night the Orion spacecraft’s service module fired for six-minutes to break free of Earth’s gravity, and send the crew toward the moon. Today, Day3 of their flight, the crew will practice the procedures they'll carry out as they fly close to the moon on the sixth day of the mission. This includes running through the observations they plan to make of the lunar surface. The astronauts will also conduct safety demonstrations, such as CPR and evaluation of the medical kit today. The lunar flyby is planned for next Monday. Then the astronauts will then return to Earth and splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego.

In other space news, the next rocket launch from the Cape may come as soon as early Saturday morning. ULA is slated to send Amazon Leo satellites to low earth orbit. Liftoff is scheduled for 1:29AM Saturday. Weather is 90% favorable.

Suits filed against lifted protections for endangered species.

Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration just days after it lifted protections for endangered species in the Gulf. WFIT’s Terri Wright reports.

The lawsuit alleges the federal government bypassed required public hearings and failed to allow for public comment before issuing the decision. The Endangered Species Committee convened for the first time in 34 years after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cited potential threats to “national security” from disruptions to oil and gas drilling and pushed to exempt offshore drilling operations in the Gulf on those grounds. The meeting lasted less than 30 minutes. In contrast, past decisions by the committee have involved months of public hearings.

Environmentalists are particularly concerned for the future of the Rice's whale. There are estimated to be only about 50 left, mostly in the northeastern Gulf.

Florida becoming unfriendly to bees.

Florida has become less friendly to honeybees and native bees. Threats include overdevelopment and damaging weather and pests. Honeybees, while a major boost to agriculture, are not native to Florida. The state is home to more than 300 local bee species. Fewer bees mean less money for Florida’s already struggling farming industry.

Amnesty Days for old tires.

Brevard County residents can legally dump old tires during amnesty days. Discarded tires breed mosquitos, and are just plain ugly. You can dispose of old tires on April 16, 17, 18th at the Mosquito Control Facilities in Titusville and Valkaria. Proof of residency is required. No more than 24 tires per household, please.

Dogs to hang ten.

One of the highlights of Easter weekend happens this Sunday in Cocoa Beach. It’s the 14th annual East Coast Dog Surfing Festival. Proceeds benefit the Brevard Humane Society to support homeless animals. In addition to competitive pooch surfing, the festival also include a doggy bikini contest, Easter outfit competition, and surfing lessons for dogs. Advance registration is required for competitions and lessons. The events start at 9AM on Easter Sunday at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.

