WFIT Local & State News- April 7th, 2026 AM

Heavy rainfall in upcoming days

After months of extreme drought conditions, Florida will be seeing rainy days ahead. Through this week, some areas around Florida are expected to see 12 inches of rain. Flash flooding and heavy rainfall are still a matter of concern as flooding has already been seen on Interstate 4, by Kissimmee, resulting in road closure yesterday. The Florida Division of Emergency Management mentioned that thunderstorms could advance following the heavy rain with winds between 40 to 50 mph, and to stay alert for your weather area updates.

Updates on Artemis II

One of the world’s leading hurricane researchers is forecasting a relatively quiet 2026 Atlantic season. WFIT’s Terri Wright has details.

Dr. Andy Hazelton, a University of Miami scientist who develops NOAA’s high-resolution hurricane forecast models, said El Niño conditions typically generate upper-level winds over the Atlantic that can inhibit tropical development. He noted that sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic are also cooler than during the highly active seasons of recent years. Still, he cautioned that a quieter outlook does not mean residents should let their guard down.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1.

Brevard commissioners to consider AI tax breaks.

Today, the Brevard County Commissioners will be meeting to discuss denying property tax breaks to future AI data centers. Concerns have been raised that AI data centers create few jobs despite their large investment and infrastructure impact. Commissioners will also consider a plan to pursue more than $66 million in state funding for sewer projects in the South Beaches. Brevard County faces almost $800 million in projects needed to meet new rules to cleanse sewage and tap water within the next several years. And while these projects are necessary to meet requirements mandated by state and federal governments and the courts, it is up to the county to pay for them.

Brevard Zoo Illumi-Nature

The Brevard Zoo is holding a special event between selected nights now and through May 10th from 7pm-10pm, called Illumi-Nature. Over 10 acres of the zoo will glow with illuminated displays of animals, flowers, and mythical creatures. You can go to BrevardZoo.org for more details.

Uthmeier won’t enforce separation of church and state.

Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier has found more state laws that he’s declining to enforce. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us this time it’s involving state financial support for religion.

The First Amendment erects a barrier of separation between church and state, but Uthmeier asserts that doesn’t apply to the states. One law he’s against prevents students attending religious schools from getting scholarships to private, nonprofit colleges. The other is a ban on state dollars funding religious charter schools. Uthmeier says those state laws will not be enforced by his office.

BJ’s is extending its hours

The shopping warehouse BJ’s is extending its hours starting Monday, with new hours 8am-10pm Monday-Saturday, and 8am-9pm on Sundays. BJ’s says they want to give customers extra time to shop and fill their tanks. The price of a gallon is about 30 cents cheaper for BJ members, according to the company's email release yesterday.