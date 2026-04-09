WFIT Local & State News - April 9, 2026 AM

Look out for Alligators

Now that spring has begun, that means alligator mating season is beginning as well. Mating begins in May, but males are starting to seek out potential mates. It is advised to stay cautious and aware of your surroundings if an alligator is nearby, as they are most aggressive during this time of year. Here are some tips to stay safe:

Do not feed alligators

Keep small animals away from bodies of water

Do not approach alligators, especially babies



There are estimated to be 1.3 million alligators in Florida, with presence in all 67 counties around the state, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. Fun fact, the record holder for length was an alligator found in Brevard County, who was a 14 foot, 3.5 inch male.If you encounter an alligator that is believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property, call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline, toll‐free at 1‐866‐FWC‐GATOR (392‐4286).

Florida still remains in drought despite heavy rain

Despite recent heavy rains, Florida’s drought conditions remain. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us why.

Even with several inches of rain forecast through Thursday, much of the heavier downpours will flow into the Indian River Lagoon and stormwater ponds, as designed. Florida is still experiencing its worst drought in 25 years, and brief periods of rain are not enough to reverse it. It typically takes weeks of steady, near-normal rainfall to improve drought conditions. Despite recent showers, wildfire risk in Brevard County remains high, with federal forecasters warning that “dry” lightning could ignite trees and brush weakened by February’s record cold snap.

Artemis II updates

It’s day eight of the Artemis II flight. Today the astronauts will check the steering of the Orion spacecraft. The crew will steer the spacecraft to test Orion’s manual piloting capability. They will also build a shelter in the spacecraft to assess their ability to protect themselves from solar flares and other high-radiation events in deep space.

Do you have a question for the Artemis II astronauts? You may be able to ask it. US Rep Mike Haridopolos is collecting questions that might be posed during a live call with the crew tomorrow. Post your question at haridopolos.house.gov. The Indian Harbour Beach Republican chairs the House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics.

The redistricting special session is still on.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously said that one of the reasons why Florida must conduct an unusual mid-decade congressional redistricting this year is because the state would likely be “forced” into compliance with an expected U.S. Supreme Court ruling. That legal opinion has yet to be issued by the court, and likely won’t be by the time the Legislature reconvenes in Tallahassee on April 20. That’s when the weeklong special session devoted to redistricting begins. DeSantis said Monday there are other legitimate reasons to go forward with redrawing the congressional maps, beginning with the fact that the state’s districts should be updated to more accurately reflect the growth in population over the past five years. Polls show that Floridians oppose the effort. More than 56% of likely Florida voters think it’s a “bad idea.”

