WFIT Local & State News - April 10, 2026 AM

Project Muck

The Eau Gallie Northeast Muck Removal Project is scheduled to begin mid-April, improving water quality in the Indian River Lagoon. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

The project, funded through the voter-approved Save Our Indian River Lagoon program and grants from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, will target a muck pit just northeast of the Eau Gallie Causeway, where decades of nutrient buildup have created organic-rich sediments that cloud the water, reduce oxygen levels, harm fish, seagrass, and other wildlife. Construction is expected to continue through mid-2027.

Boaters in the area should use caution during active dredging, as both floating and submerged pipelines may be present and not always fully visible. The Rotary Club of Cocoa Beach offers Study abroad programs creating worlds of possibilities, lifelong memories and new friendships for both students and the families they live with. Designed for high school students, Rotary Exchange is seeking host families for an entire year or four weeks. Enrich the lives of your family and an exchange student by opening your home and hearts. More info cocoabeachrotary.org/contact-us

Air Dot Show

The Air Dot show at Cocoa Beach will be this weekend, April 11 to the 12th. It is a free event, but for more exclusive seating or arrangements, tickets are also available at https://air.show . Onlookers can be excited to see a showcase of aviation from B-52 bomber, F-16 Viper, and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Opening ceremonies will start at 11 a.m. both days, with demonstrations and shows lasting until about 2 p.m.

Artemis II updates

The Artemis II mission is in its final hours as the astronauts aboard the Orion capsule are set to head back to Earth today.Orion will be exposed to temperatures at 3,000 degree Fahrenheit, with a parachute-assisted water landing planned for around 8:07 pm, near San Diego, California. You can also keep to date with where the astronauts are along the lunar journey on NASA’s mobile app, where an Artemis II tracker is available.

Eau Gallie parking garage gets funding.

Brevard County commissioners approved $12 million for a new parking garage in downtown Eau Gallie. The garage is part of a public-private partnership with a hotel developer, with half of the 540 spaces reserved for public use. Public parking at the new structure will be free for the first 15 years. The hotel and garage replaces the Foosaner Arts Museum and the Funk Textile Museum.

No special session on budgeting next week.

State legislators were unable to agree on a budget during the regular session this year. And now they’ve announced there will be no special session next week to hammer out a deal. The Florida House preferred a cut from the current budget and passed a $113 billion proposal, while the Senate passed a $115 billion plan. A budget must be in place by July 1 to avoid a partial state government shutdown.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already called a special session for the week of April 20 to redraw congressional districts, and the budget may be addressed at that time.

