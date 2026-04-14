WFIT Local & State News - April 14, 2026 PM

Teen charged with murder in the death of Anna Kepner.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and aggravated sexual abuse in the death of Anna Kepner. They were on a Carnival cruise in November. Timothy Hudson was the younger stepbrother of Kepner. He was initially charged as a juvenile in February, but U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said that he will be prosecuted as an adult at the request of prosecutors.

Kepner was a high school cheerleader at Temple Christian School in Titusville. She was traveling with her family on the Carnival Horizon. Before the ship was scheduled to return to Florida, her body was found concealed under a bed in a room she was sharing with two other teens, including the younger stepbrother.

Blue Origin prepares for launch.

Blue Origin's giant New Glenn rocket is standing tall on the Cape Canaveral launch pad once again in preparation for the rocket's third flight. Launch may come as soon as this Friday morning . The rocket is expected to undergo a hot fire test of its engines in the coming days before an official target liftoff date is announced.

New Glenn is one of the largest rockets in history, just a foot shorter than NASA's SLS moon rocket, which recently launched the Artemis II mission.

Who will replace Katie Delaney?

The sudden resignation of Brevard County commissioner Katie Delaney last week means the governor is allowed to name a replacement in the short term. Then in November voters can choose who will serve out the remaining two years of her term. Delaney's resignation is effective May 1.

County launches new digital permitting system.

The Brevard County Planning and Development Department has launched a new online system that should help those interested in starting a business or renovating their home. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us it’s called Permit Assist:

Permit Assist gives homeowners and business owners a way to navigate improvement projects by accessing permit requirements, zoning rules and associated fees online.

The platform includes a Commercial Portal to help determine the permits and licenses needed to open a business, as well as a Residential Portal that outlines the documents and costs required for home improvements and renovations. Details at permitassist.brevardfl.gov

Poll shows Florida Dems gaining.

A new survey shows Democratic candidates for Florida governor and the U.S. Senate in statistical ties with the leading Republicans. And in the race for state attorney general, Democratic state Sen. José Javier Rodríguez actually leads Republican incumbent James Uthmeier. Republicans say the survey results are wishful thinking on the part of Democrats, but the findings suggest significant movement of independent voters toward the Democrats.

Meanswhile, John Morgan, the founder of the Morgan and Morgan law firm, was considering running for Florida Governor. He says he’s finally come to a decision:

”There was really one way I would do it if someone entered the race that I really had a problem with, and I don't think that's going to happen. So my decision is this, I am not going to run."

Morgan's been deeply involved in Florida politics. He used to be a Democratic donor but eventually split with the party. He now says he's creating a third party and will be rolling out the necessary paperwork soon.

