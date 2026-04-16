WFIT Local & State News - April 16, 2026 PM

Big dig in Viera is a mystery.

Law enforcement conducted a big dig behind the Avenue Viera shopping center yesterday. Multiple crime scene unit vehicles from the Brevard Sheriff’s Office, along with the Port Canaveral and Homeland Security were present at the scene. Dozens of law enforcement personnel dug a large hole just east of the AMC movie theater. After 24 hours of digging, the site was shut down and the Sheriff’s Office reported they hadn’t found what they were looking for - potential evidence from an unnamed crime.

Florida legislators reap $14 million in donations.

It was Christmas in April for some Florida legislators. Members of the Florida Legislature collected a whopping $14 million worth of campaign donations from special interests in a single day. There’s a long-standing rule that says they can’t solicit campaign donations during their legislative session. And the contributions rolled in the day before their legislative session began. Most of the money went to Republicans, since they control state government in Florida. But some Democrats also got financial stocking stuffers.

Neo-urban center planned for West Melbourne.

A West Melbourne cow pasture is fast becoming a “neo-urban” complex. The planned 61-building Space Coast Town Center feature residential units, retail space, hotels, and a corporate office campus. The first announced tenants: Chipotle and Panda Express.

Blue Origin close to launching New Glenn.

Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin is preparing for the 3rd launch of its New Glenn rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch window may open as early as this Sunday morning. Standing more than 300 feet tall, the New Glenn is one of the world's largest rockets and is central to Bezos' space ambitions.

In other space news, NASA has signed an agreement for the seventh private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The private flights are not funded by NASA, but paid for by commercial companies. In this case, Voyager Technologies will select the crew that will spend up to 14 days on the ISS.

A new comet is heading our way toward the end of April. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us how to spot it.

A newly discovered comet, C/2025 R3 (PanSTARRS), first spotted in September 2025, is believed to orbit the sun roughly every 170,000 years. It will make its closest approach to Earth on April 27, passing within about 44 million miles — roughly half the distance between Earth and the sun.

The comet is expected to be visible before sunrise throughout much of April, with NASA noting that April 17 could offer the best viewing opportunity. While it may be faintly visible to the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope will provide the best view.

Outro: For the best viewing experience, scan the lower eastern sky approximately 90 minutes to 2 hours before sunrise.

The Tide is in.

If you were wondering what happened to Crest Cleaners in Brevard, all eight locations turned into Tide Cleaners this week. And the Tide locations are offering free dry cleaning of one item through this Friday.

In other business news, the Margarita Island mexican restaurant will open its third location in Brevard. The new restaurant, planned for the former Masa Taqueria on Eau Gallie, will open next month.

