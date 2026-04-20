WFIT Local & State News - April 20, 2026 PM

Child vaccination rates in Florida continue to drop.

Florida’s childhood vaccination rates continued to drop in the most recent school year, even as measles cases in the state soared. The vaccination rate for Florida kindergartners now hovers just under 89% - a level well below what is considered adequate for herd immunity. The newly released data comes just as Gov. DeSantis wants legislators to expand the exemptions parents can use to opt out of vaccines.

Blue Origin launches and lands New Glenn rocket.

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin successfully launched the New Glenn rocket for the third time on Sunday morning. And then landed the first stage booster on a drone ship offshore for the second time. But the payload, a communications satellite for AST SpaceMobile, did not achieve the planned orbit. The New Glenn second stage was blamed for the error. The satellite will be de-orbited, and AST SpaceMobile hopes to recover the cost under an insurance policy.

Brevard Zoo mourning death of two sloths.

Brevard Zoo is mourning the loss of two sloths, Dustin and Sammy. Sloths are known to be difficult to care for due to their complex gastrointestinal systems. Both sloths were well beyond their species’ median lifespan - about 21 years for males and 14 years for females.

Environmental news.

Despite a 40-year restoration effort, pollution persists in the Florida Everglades. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares details.

A new report finds Florida’s Everglades are not on track to meet updated water quality standards tied to nutrient pollution, particularly phosphorus linked to fertilizer use on large sugar farms.

The findings show phosphorus levels flowing into protected areas increased between 2024 and 2025, in some cases sharply, raising concerns about the effectiveness of current controls.

Stormwater treatment areas — a key part of the state’s $27 billion Everglades restoration effort — are designed to reduce that pollution. The restoration initiative, a centerpiece of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ environmental agenda, faces federal litigation over Alligator Allcatraz and its environmental issues.

3-2-1 You’re hired!

Good news if you’re looking for a job with the space industry. Last Friday the NASA Team job site opened online. It’s aimed at recruiting the nation’s top engineers and technologists to support America’s air and space program. The first job application under NASA Force is for aerospace engineers for a two-year term position.

In related news, Space Force STARCOM is looking fill more than 400 jobs across nation. Job openings include roles in engineering, cybersecurity, intelligence and data science. STARCOM will conduct a civilian-job career fair Tuesday from 10AM to 2PM at The Tides Club at Patrick Space Force Base on A1A.

Cocoa Beach food hall gone.

In business news, the Space Coast’s first food hall has permanently closed. Destination Downtown Food Hall on A1A in Cocoa Beach lasted less than a year. It featured multiple food vendors along with a beer and mimosa bar.

Let’s get physical.

Students entering a public school in Florida and student athletes must present the results of a physical exam. The Department of Health in Brevard is offering school and sports physicals at the DOH offices in Viera. The cost is $45. Call 321-637-7300 for an appointment.

