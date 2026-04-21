WFIT Local & State News - April 21, 2026 PM

A Win for the St. Johns River.

Water quality advocates call it a decisive victory for the St Johns River. A farm bill recently signed into law prohibits the spreading of sewage sludge on farm fields in northern Florida. It was already outlawed south of Lake Okeechobee. Sewage sludge, known in the industry as biosolids, is made when wastewater goes through chemical tanks, bacterial pools and industrial dryers at treatment plants. And for years the treated sludge was trucked from South Florida and given to farmers are free fertilizer.

In other environmental news, dredging near the Eau Gallie Causeway is ramping up, removing decades of muck. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares benefits of the project.

The project, part of the Save Our Lagoon program, targets muck — organic-rich sediment that reduces oxygen levels, harming seagrass and marine life. Dredging is expected to improve water quality, boost oxygen levels, and help prevent harmful algal blooms.

The material will be piped about seven miles south to a management site near Robert J. Conlan Boulevard and U.S. 1 in Palm Bay. The pipeline will be both floating and submerged, requiring caution from boaters along the route. To date, Save Our Lagoon has completed 128 projects, with about 100 underway and more than 400 planned overall. The dredging work is expected to wrap up in 2027.

"We’re not cool with that."

Palm Bay leaders say illegal dumping is increasing, with tires, furniture and debris piling up in neighborhoods. Palm Bay City Councilmember Mike Hammer recently toured affected areas, documenting piles of trash scattered on vacant land. He made it clear that Palm Bay is not a dumping ground, saying “We’re not cool with that.” The issue is expected to be discussed at an upcoming Palm Bay City Council meeting.

Man threatening Randy Fine faces more charges.

A Massachusetts man previously accused of threatening US Rep. Randy Fine on social media is now facing federal charges. The defendant, Edwin Guerrero, is faced allegations of making antisemitic death threats against Randy Fine. Guerrero's legal team is arguing that the federal charges constitute double jeopardy. Guerrero was detained by Homeland Security at Logan International Airport after he returned from a trip to Spain. Florida law enforcement agents brought him to Brevard. Agents said Guerrero admitted to making the threats, saying he had gone too far and only wanted to anger Fine.

FAA grounds New Glenn rocket.

The FAA has grounded Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket following its Sunday launch from Cape Canaveral. The rocket’s upper stage failed to send the payload to orbit. The FAA labeled the issue as a “mishap” which means Blue Origin must complete an investigation into the event before the rocket is allowed to fly again. The rocket looked good on the way up, but the upper stage did not provide enough thrust to get the payload into the desired orbit.

In other space news, this Saturday is Teacher Appreciation Day at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Educators get in free. Reserve a complementary admission ticket at KennedySpaceCenter.com.

New law to restrict derelict boats.

A new law should help rid the Indian River Lagoon and other local waterways of derelict boats. Effective July 1st, local counties and municipalities in Florida can adopt ordinances restricting derelict boats. Local government can also adopt rules for long-term anchoring in county waters.

Amphitheater to open on Merritt Island.

The grand opening of the amphitheater at Veterans Memorial Park on Merritt Island is set for this Thursday. Hear a performance from the Space Coast Symphony’s Jazz Orchestra and enjoy light refreshments.

