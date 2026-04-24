WFIT Local & State News - April 24, 2026 PM

Florida budget stalemate to end.

The stalemate over the Florida budget appears to be ending. Florida House and Senate leaders announced Thursday that they have agreed to spend about $52 billion in general revenue dollars in the next fiscal year on the state’s priorities. The agreement finally clears the way for the Legislature to do the one thing it’s annually required to do: Pass a budget. Legislators will now return to Tallahassee May 12th for an 18-day special session dedicated to finalizing 2026-27 budget. The final budget should be lower than the existing state budget.

Falcon Heavy launch slated for Monday.

The next rocket launch from the Cape will be a SpaceX Falcon Heavy mission. The last time a Falcon Heavy flew was in October of 2024, so this will be an event worth watching. The 85 minute launch window opens at 10:21 Monday morning. Shortly after launch, both side boosters will return to the Cape for a double-landing, so expect twin sonic booms. The mission is to send a communications satellite to orbit for ViaSat.

Will DeSantis name a new Brevard Commissioner?

Brevard County Commissioner Katie Delaney will resign from her District 1 seat late next week. With the next election over six months away, members of the Board of Brevard County Commissioners want the governor's input on whether an appointment will be made to replace her in the near future. Voters will choose a new commissioner in November's election, but state law calls for the Gov. to name an interim replacement. DeSantis has not said who he would appoint or even if he would name a successor. Delaney this week signaled her disapproval of such a move, saying that she didn't want DeSantis to choose someone for the District 1 voters who elected her.

Two infrastructure projects in Indialantic will close roads.

Two sewer projects in Indialantic, funded by the Save the Indian River Lagoon tax, will improve water quality. Work starts on Monday, requiring the closure of a portion of North Riverside Drive and Shore View Drive in Indialantic. The $900,000 project is designed to reduce nutrient impacts to the lagoon. Work is expected to be completed by October.

It’s official - Vindman is running for US Senate.

Former Army Lt. Col. Alex Vindman made his bid for the U.S. Senate official Wednesday. He turned in his paperwork at the Secretary of State's office in Tallahassee. The move comes on the heels of polling that found Vindman competitive with incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody. Vindman, and his twin brother, US Rep. Yevgeny Vindman were whistleblowers in President Trump's first term in office.

Digs reveal the past at Cape Canaveral.

University of Central Florida students are conducting an archeological dig in a rarely glimpsed corner of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The site was used by the Cape’s native inhabitants as a dumping site for broken pottery, discarded shells, and wildlife bones from 500 to 1,100 years ago. The 10-year partnership between UCF and the military has documented archaeological sites on the Space Force base including the Bumper 8 blockhouse, the original Cape Canaveral Lighthouse site, and historical cemeteries.

Spirit Airlines is running on fumes.

Spirit Airlines confirms cash is running short. The Florida-based airline told a judge yesterday that it’s ‘very advanced’ bailout talks with the federal government. President Trump said Thursday he is weighing a taxpayer takeover of Spirit with the aim of reselling the troubled carrier after oil prices drop.

