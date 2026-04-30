WFIT Local & State News- May 1, 2026 AM

Teacher pay in Florida

For the third consecutive year, Florida ranks last in teacher pay nationwide. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more

The average teacher salary in Florida public schools was $56,600 in 2025, compared to the national average of $74,400. President of the Florida Education Association, Andrew Spar, says low pay makes retention challenging. Spar: Every time you have that turnover, students lose out…The bottom line is that it’s really hard for teachers and people to work in our schools without having to work two or three jobs. The report also found that teacher salaries haven’t kept pace with inflation.

According to the report, teachers earn 24% more on average in states with collective bargaining.

Florida’s unemployment rate increases.

Florida’s unemployment rate has jumped from the mid-3% range one year ago to the mid-4% range as of February. The January report showed Florida experienced one of the biggest year-over-year increases in unemployment in the nation. Most states’ rates rose a fraction of a percentage point. February’s preliminary report showed some relief, with the rate falling to 4.6%.

Another Sloth passes

A Central Florida lawmaker is calling for a criminal investigation into Sloth World, the planned Orlando attraction tied to dozens of animal deaths. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details: State Representative Anna Eskamani sent her request in a letter on Wednesday to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. She said Florida Fish and Wildlife reports raise, quote, "serious concerns regarding potential violations of Florida law.” Meanwhile, another sloth has been reported dead. Of the 13 sloths relocated to the Central Florida Zoo, another died yesterday.

Burmese pythons in Florida?

Are Burmese pythons in Florida? Not quite. There are distinctions between native Florida snakes and the invasive Burmese python, but misidentification between the two is common, especially in Florida. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, or FWC, you can distinguish burmese pythons by keeping some traits in mind. Burmese pythons are significantly larger than most native snakes, and are usually tan with dark blotches along their backs and sides. Native snakes such as the eastern coachwhip, eastern diamondback, and red rat snake are commonly misidentified. For more details on identification and traits, visit Florida Today.

Florida legislators approve redistricting map.

The Florida Legislature gave final approval on Wednesday to an aggressive new map of the state’s congressional districts sought by Gov. DeSantis. The map could give Republicans as many as four new seats, improving their chances of keeping control of Congress in the November midterm elections. Several voting rights groups have said that they plan to challenge the map in court once DeSantis signs it into law. The redrawn districts would eliminate four Democratic-held seats — one in the Tampa area, one in the Orlando area, and two in the Fort Lauderdale area — effectively slashing the number of Democratic-leaning seats in half. Florida has 28 congressional districts; seven are held by Democrats after an eighth Democrat resigned last week.

