WFIT Local & State News - May 20, 2026 PM

SpaceX schedules double-header.

SpaceX is preparing for two rocket launches on Thursday, one from Florida and one from Texas. SpaceX is preparing to launch its redesigned Starship from Starbase, Texas. The rocket is a key component of NASA's Artemis program, intended to land astronauts on the moon. While Thursday’s launch is in Texas, SpaceX is preparing facilities in Florida for future Starship launches from Cape Canaveral. The Starship launch is currently scheduled for 6:30PM Eastern.

The other SpaceX launch may come early Thursday morning. A Falcon 9 is slated to lift off at 5:26AM on a Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It’s a four hour launch window.

Lagoon tax to go on the November ballot.

Tuesday, Brevard County commissioners voted unanimously to put renewal of the half-cent Save Our Indian River Lagoon sales tax on the Nov. 3 ballot. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details

Revenue from the lagoon sales tax funds projects such as dredging, converting homes from septic tanks to sewer systems, and other efforts aimed at restoring the lagoon. A recent economic analysis found lagoon restoration projects generate an annual economic impact of $28.3 billion and deliver a 24-to-1 return on investment, returning $24 to the regional economy for every dollar spent. The average Brevard family contributes about $40 a year to the county’s Save Our Lagoon Trust Fund, while visitors provide roughly 40% of the revenue collected. Local lagoon sales-tax dollars have also helped secure more than $127 million in matching federal and state grants.

Outro: Data from 2025 shows seagrass coverage in the lagoon has more than doubled over the past four years. The recovery of seagrass is critical to the lagoon’s ecosystem, providing essential habitat where thousands of species feed, shelter, and reproduce.

Melbourne gets FEMA grant.

The City of Melbourne has received nearly a quarter of a million dollars to improve wastewater pumps. The grant will be used to replace generators at five wastewater lift stations, helping to ensure sewage continues to flow.

Florida settles with employee fired over Charlie Kirk post.

Florida settled a free speech lawsuit with a state biologist fired over a social media post about Charlie Kirk. The former employee, Brittney Brown, will receive a monetary settlement but not the thing she really wanted - her job back.

Heads up, Palm Bay. Incoming…

The US Space Force will be conducting a training exercise in Palm Bay this Thursday. Residents should expect the sound of explosions and see green smoke from the field training. The exercise will run from 10AM to 11PM on Thursday at Malabar Annex in Palm Bay.

July 4 fireworks threatened.

Much of Florida is under drought conditions, and more than 2,100 fires have broken out since January. Plus, the 4th of July is coming up with the potential for fires ignited by fireworks. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson sees trouble ahead. Simpson warns if the state doesn’t receive substantial rain in June, fireworks may need to be banned on America’s 250th birthday.

John Morgan needs a name.

Orlando attorney John Morgan is starting a new political party. Since Democrat and Republican are already taken, Morgan is offering $100,000 to the person who comes up with a new name. It has to be creative, compelling, and original. Submit your idea to namethepartycontest.com.

