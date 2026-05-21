WFIT Local & State News - May 21, 2026 PM

SpaceX discloses massive losses.

SpaceX, the rocket company led by Elon Musk, is set to debut on the stock market in coming weeks. In preparation the company has for the first time made public its finances. SpaceX recorded $13 billion worth of losses since the beginning of 2023. In the first three months of this year the company lost nearly $5 billion. SpaceX’s initial public offering is expected to attract record investment. And thousands of employees who hold equity may become millionaires, and 12 to 15 are expected to become billionaires.

More choices for property insurance.

Three new property and casualty insurers have entered the Florida market. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

The new companies are Builder Reciprocal Insurance Exchange, Frontline Insurance Reciprocal Exchange, and Wingsail Insurance Company. The three additions have increased the total number of new insurers now offering coverage of homes and condominiums in Florida to 20.

Prior to the legislative reforms, which aimed to lower homeowners' insurance costs by reducing the number of frivolous lawsuits filed by third-party attorneys, Citizens Insurance was the only insurer writing condo association policies in some Florida coastal communities.

Brevard doctor named interim US Surgeon General.

A doctor from Brevard County has been named as interim US Surgeon General. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has appointed Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, currently a senior official in the Office of the Surgeon General, as the temporary pick. She is the wife of US Congressman Mike Haridopolos. She was a family physician in Brevard before joining the federal government.

The surgeon general position has remained vacant throughout President Donald Trump’s second administration after multiple nominees failed to secure Senate confirmation. The current nominee to permanent surgeon general, Dr. Nicole Saphier, is a contributor to Fox news.

Road closure beachside for sewer work.

Here’s a traffic note: portions of North Riverside Drive are closed for another infrastructure improvement project. Work starts next week on connecting existing septic systems to the sewer system on North Riverside Drive, Rose Marie Lane, and Alamanda Court beachside. The nearly $1 million project is funded by the Save Our Indian River Lagoon tax. Work is expected to be completed by October.

“Pray-Away-the-Gay” activist arrested in child sex sting.

An Orlando activist who promoted “pray-away-the-gay” has been arrested for seeking sex with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old boy. Alan Chambers of Winter Park was the former president of the anti-LGBT organization, Exodus International. The Orange County sheriff's office accuses Chambers of repeatedly seeking to meet with a teenager for sex.

Mexico blocks cruise line’s party spot.

Royal Caribbean’s plan to open a party destination in Mexico has been blocked by Mexico’s secretary of the environment. The cruise line wanted to create the Perfect Day destination in Costa Maya with 30 water slides and a giant sombrero. Over 4 million signatures were gathered on a petition asking Mexico to reconsider the project.

Brevard celebrates Memorial Day.

Brevard County celebrate Memorial Day with events honoring those who lost their lives fighting for the country.

Rolling Thunder Florida will hosts a three-day event at the Veterans Memorial Center on Merritt Island.

Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in North Mims will observe Memorial Day with a ceremony starting at 9AM on Monday.

Honor America hosts a Memorial Day program at the Liberty Bell Museum in Melbourne, from 11 a.m. to noon on May 25.

The City of Cocoa hosts its annual Memorial Day event at Riverfront Park on Monday from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

