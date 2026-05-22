WFIT Local & State News - May 22, 2026 PM

Another forecast for a below-average hurricane season.

NOAA is calling for a below average hurricane season for first time in over ten years. The forecast calls for eight to 14 named storms, including three to six hurricanes.

The forecast from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Centerfollows other forecasts this year that have watched the Pacific Ocean heat to a sizzle while the Atlantic basin idles, thanks to the expected arrival of El Niño.

Hurricane season begins June 1st, but the vast majority of the strongest hurricanes traditionally arrive after Aug. 1st.

SpaceX tries again this evening.

A malfunctioning hydraulic pin prevented SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket from lifting off from Texas yesterday. The company is confident the problem has been fixed, and will attempt the flight test of Starship again this evening, with the launch window opening at 6:30 Eastern. With the initial public offering of SpaceX stock in the works, a successful flight of Starship is important to the company.

Launch pad at the Cape gets a new life.

An aerospace company, based in Washington state, is reworking a launch pad at the Cape for its Nova rocket. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details about Stoke Space:

Space Launch Complex 14 was constructed in 1956 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In the late 1950s, it was used for the test launches of Atlas A and B flights, and for the famed 1962 Mercury mission that sent John Glenn into orbit.

Nova’s first mission is scheduled for the late part of 2026. The orbital rocket company’s medium-lift rocket will launch uncrewed cargo. Both stages of Stoke Space’s Nova rocket are designed to return to Earth, including the upper-stage capsule that carries payloads such as satellites — a first-of-its-kind design equipped with thrusters and landing legs for a controlled touchdown.

Free admission to state parks.

A long weekend means many Floridians are heading to the springs and state parks. Central Florida Public Media’s environment reporter Molly Duerig explains why this weekend is drawing so many outdoors.

This Memorial Day weekend, Florida State Parks is offering free admission. From Saturday through Monday, most state parks will be free. The state says it’s a way of getting people outdoors to discover “the Real Florida” ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary.

There are, however, some exceptions to this weekend’s free admission.

Some 28 million people visit Florida’s state parks and trails every year. Statewide, the most visitors flock to the Central Florida region, home to parks like De Leon, Wekiwa and Blue Springs. That’s according to the latest data available from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, showing more than 8 and a half million people visited state parks in the region during fiscal year 2022 and 2023.

Brevard celebrates Memorial Day.

Brevard County celebrate Memorial Day with events honoring those who lost their lives fighting for the country.

Rolling Thunder Florida will hosts a three-day event at the Veterans Memorial Center on Merritt Island.

Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in North Mims will observe Memorial Day with a ceremony starting at 9AM on Monday.

Honor America hosts a Memorial Day program at the Liberty Bell Museum in Melbourne, from 11 a.m. to noon on May 25.

The City of Cocoa hosts its annual Memorial Day event at Riverfront Park on Monday from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

