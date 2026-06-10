WFIT Local & State News- June 9th, 2026 AM

For the star lovers

A stargazing opportunity will present itself this upcoming month for Florida residents. Venus and Jupiter will be in what is referred to as a conjunction, where they will be visible from Earth and positioned close together in the night sky. As planets orbit around the sun, sometimes their paths align on the same side of the sun, causing them to be seen as closer together. According to NASA, you can view the conjunction between Venus and Jupiter tonight in the sky. Between Thursday, June 11th to next Monday, June 15th, what scientists call a planet parade will be visible. A planet parade is unofficially what astronomers refer to as planetary alignment, this upcoming planet parade will include Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury. NASA officials advise to try to go see these celestial events in the twilight, just after sunset.

A.I. picks the jury?

Artificial intelligence is making its way into Florida courtrooms, and some attorneys say it’s changing how juries are selected. Lawyers are increasingly using AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to analyze potential jurors’ answers during the jury selection process, known as voir dire. Supporters say AI can identify patterns and insights that attorneys might otherwise miss. However, critics warn that AI could introduce hidden biases into the legal system. Legal technology companies have also developed specialized jury-selection software that relies on proprietary databases rather than public AI chatbots. The American Bar Association has cautioned that AI tools could potentially influence jury decisions in ways that violate anti-discrimination rules, raising concerns about fairness and transparency. As AI becomes more common in the courtroom, the debate over its role in the justice system is likely to continue.

An invasive lizard continues to make its way across Florida

An invasive African lizard known as Peter’s rock agama is continuing to spread across Florida and into Georgia, and experts say it’s likely here to stay. The orange-headed lizard, originally introduced through the pet trade in the early 1900’s, has become one of Florida’s most common nonnative reptiles. First documented in Florida in 1976, the agama is now established in at least 20 Florida counties and has been reported as far north as Georgia. Researchers recently found that air rifles are the most effective way to remove the lizards, but safety concerns make that method impractical for most residents. Other control methods, including traps and baited lines, have shown limited success. Wildlife experts say complete eradication is unlikely, as Florida already has dozens of established nonnative lizard species.

Cuba earthquake felt in Brevard

Last night, Brevard residents reported that they heard and felt the 6.1 earthquake that hit west of Cuba. No damage to residents or infrastructure has been reported, but one resident in Merritt Island said his bed began to shake just after 2pm. There has only been one earthquake so far in Florida this year.