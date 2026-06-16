WFIT Local & State News - June 16, 2026 AM

Here's a Local and State News Update from Florida Today and WFIT, I'm Evan Niemczyk

A long-planned, controversial toll road through the southern part of Split Oak Forest is now one step closer to becoming a reality. It comes following the South Florida Water Management District’s recent approval of a request from the Central Florida Expressway Authority.

The district has approved releasing conservation easements it holds over land C-F-X seeks for building the toll road. Central Florida Public Media’s environment reporter Molly Duerig has more details.

"The conservation easements approved for release cover a total roughly 55 and a half acres of land in south Orange and north Osceola counties.

C-F-X says it needs access to the land for its planned Osceola Parkway Extension: part of a larger, regional transportation improvement project. But Brevard County resident Michael Francis takes issue with the premise of those plans to build more roads to relieve congestion. He spoke at the water management district’s recent meeting.

“Adding another lane to a highway will only invite more traffic. Adding another road will only invite more development. You all promised to protect that land till the end of time.”

Many Floridians oppose the release of conservation easements, intended to protect specific lands in perpetuity. In exchange for releasing the protections on **these lands, C-F-X is offering to preserve and enhance 256 acres of a cattle ranch in Osceola County.

In Orlando, I’m Molly Duerig"

Four Tampa Sports Authority members were the subject of a letter asking them to resign because of their stance on funding a new Rays stadium. WUSF's Steve Newborn reports if they don't, it calls for them to be fired.

"This letter was addressed to four board members who wrote to Hillsborough Commissioners last week. They said renovations to Raymond James Stadium to keep the Buccaneers in town should take precedence over a new baseball stadium.

Tampa attorney Jared Willis wrote the letter accusing three of the four of owning properties in Ybor City that could increase in value if negotiations to build in Drew Park fail.... though a site in Ybor City was dropped in favor of Drew Park.

Tampa Councilman Bill Carlson wonders who's behind the letter.

CARLSON: "We don't know that that came from the Rays, but if we find out that it was, I'm going to fight to keep it off the agenda because that is not the kind of dirty politics the public wants."

Last week, County Commissioner Christine Miller asked for legal advice on how to remove sports authority board members."

The Tallahassee City Commission voted 3-2 to move forward with a public hearing on annexing more than 1,700 acres on the northeast side of Lake Jackson into the city. WFSU’s Tristan Wood reports that could lead to rezoning that could allow thousands of residential units in the area.

"Currently, the area is in Leon County, and is designated rural. But owner Jeffrey Phipps is requesting it be brought into Tallahassee. The city doesn’t allow land be zoned rural, so rezoning it could change the currently one home per 10 acres allowed on the land to thousands of residential units.

Some advocacy groups like 1000 friends of Florida argue such development would have devastating impact on the lake's wildlife, drainage, and water quality. And the Leon County Commission blocked previous attempts to rezone it under their boundaries.

Tallahassee Commissioners were light on discussion during the meeting about their reasons for going forward. A public hearing on the item will take place August 26th. For WFSU News, I’m Tristan Wood."

For these Stories and More, Visit WFIT.org and FloridaToday.com, I'm Evan Niemczyk