Extra hot weekend: Heat advisories in effect for parts of Florida

The hottest temperatures this weekend will remain focused across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where dozens of temperature records could be broken during both the afternoon and overnight hours. Across Florida, we are not expecting widespread daytime record-high temperatures. However, record warm low temperatures may be challenged or broken by Monday morning, particularly across the Tampa Bay area and Tallahassee.

According to the National Weather Service HeatRisk Index, the entire Florida Peninsula will face elevated heat risks throughout the weekend. The highest impacts are expected across portions of the Panhandle and North Florida on Saturday, where major heat-related impacts could affect anyone without access to air conditioning, adequate hydration, or frequent cooling breaks.

Typical weather as far as afternoon thunderstorms due to the sea breezes across Florida this week. But heat advisories are in place across parts of Florida, hydrate! pic.twitter.com/cKL2JqRBvO — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) June 12, 2026

As we move through the weekend, the most intense heat will continue to impact much of the Florida Peninsula. By the middle and latter part of next week, areas of Central Florida, Southwest Florida, and portions of Southeast Florida could reach the major heat risk category, indicating significant impacts for heat-sensitive individuals, especially those who do not stay hydrated or take proper precautions. Meanwhile, the Panhandle is expected to remain under a moderate heat risk level during the second half of the week.

We are not expecting a cold front to move through Florida anytime soon. A persistent high-pressure system near the peninsula will continue to block fronts from reaching the state through the weekend and much of next week. However, increasing moisture combined with a developing trough will support numerous afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Sea breezes from both coasts will help trigger storms during the hottest part of the day.

Temperatures Across Florida This Weekend

On Saturday, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s along the Interstate 10 corridor from Tallahassee to Jacksonville. Gainesville could also reach the mid-90s. When combined with high humidity, heat index values may exceed 100°F. Central Florida will see temperatures in the low to mid-90s, which is slightly above average for mid-June. Typical highs this time of year are generally in the lower 90s across the Tampa Bay area and Orlando. South Florida will also remain warm, with highs in the lower 90s throughout the weekend, running slightly above seasonal averages.

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It is important to remember that one of the strongest signals of climate change is the rapid increase in overnight temperatures. As a result, low temperatures are expected to remain unusually warm and could approach or break records by Monday morning, especially across the Tampa Bay area. Temperatures in Tampa may struggle to fall below 80°F on Sunday night. If Tampa International Airport remains at or above 81°F, it would tie or break the record warm low temperature of 81°F set in 2016.

Heat Advisories remain in effect until Saturday evening. Never leave anyone in the car. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and wear sunscreen this weekend. pic.twitter.com/qqoofu019l — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) June 12, 2026

Stay Safe in the Heat

Make sure you stay hydrated throughout the weekend. If you plan to spend time outdoors, be aware that thunderstorms may develop each afternoon, bringing frequent lightning and heavy rain. At the same time, heat and humidity will create dangerous conditions for prolonged outdoor activities.

Hot temperatures moving in along with heat indices in the 100s. If outdoors stay hydrated and consider limiting your activities during the hottest time of the day.



Rain chances to gradually return later in the weekend and especially into next week. #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/oUUnRDIe4h — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) June 11, 2026

If you work outdoors, take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas and drink water regularly. Do not wait until you feel thirsty, as dehydration may already be occurring. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can develop quickly in these conditions. While actual temperatures will generally reach the low to mid-90s, humidity will make it feel more like 103°F or higher across much of the peninsula each afternoon.

Please check on vulnerable family members, neighbors, and friends, especially older adults, young children, and individuals taking medications that may increase the risk of dehydration or heat-related illness.