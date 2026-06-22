WFIT Local & State News - June 22, 2026 AM

Here's a local and State News Update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

The passenger railroad Brightline says incidents along its Florida rail corridor are down 30% compared with last year. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

The company credits new fencing, crossing improvements and other safety measures funded by a $45 million federal grant. Officials say the upgrades are helping reduce trespassing and dangerous behavior near tracks. Despite recent tragedies, including deaths at crossings in Melbourne, company officials said the latest data shows fewer people are entering dangerous areas near the tracks.

Cuts to research funding adversely affect the future of many fields. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

Research funding in the U.S. has been cut dramatically under the Trump Administration. As of November 2025, the National Institutes of Health saw about $2.3 billion in grants frozen or terminated. The National Science Foundation saw $700 million in funds cut, according to Science News. MIT President Sally Kornbluth explains why research is critical.

“Anything that you see as part of your everyday modern life that has any

sort of scientific or technological bent began as basic research, just

scientists trying to understand. And almost all of that research in this

country is done in universities.”

Research has fueled medical advances, touch-screen technology, weaponry, even the GPS we all use to find our way. And all these advances take time and funding, much of which has been cut.

The World Cup is in Miami, and with it comes a large influx of international tourists.

That also means federal and local law enforcement are taking measures to identify and prevent human trafficking.

Brandi Bynum is the Unit Chief for the US Department of Homeland Security’s public awareness effort called Blue Campaign.

" in a case like the World Cup, right, there are millions of people that are visiting the United States since we are hosting 11 cities out of the 16 for this World Cup that opens the door for traffickers to prey on vulnerable, vulnerable individuals."

DHS says they have partnered with all 16 host cities to equip local law enforcement and communities with the information they need to identify people who may be in harm’s way.

You can learn more about identifying common signs of human trafficking by visiting DHS's Blue Campaign World Cup website.

While the Beatles only played one concert in Florida, thousands of pieces of the Fab Four's history have a home here.

"Penny Lane," is a Beatles Museum moved out of its Dunedin home of nine years last month, and into bigger space in downtown St. Pete. It is expected to open soon.

Harlan Brown is the senior docent at the Museum. He tells WUSF's Florida Matters Live and Local why people continue to visit from around the world.

“The variety. They come in and they see things that they had when they were kids, and that sparks their memories, and it's wonderful.”

Brown says downtown St. Pete is the perfect place for Penny Lane, since it has the highest density of museums in the nation. The museum's new location is set to open in late July.

You can find the full interview at WUSF.org.

For These stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk