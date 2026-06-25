WFIT Local & State News - June 25, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk

The state won’t impose a fireworks ban for Independence Day, but because of lingering drought conditions, Floridians are being advised to be responsible when lighting devices that can fly and explode.

While most of the state is currently at low to moderate risk of “fire danger” according to the Department of Agriculture, ten of Florida’s 67 counties still have burn bans in place.

With more than 24 hundred wildfires occurring across the state since the start of the year, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is urging caution with fireworks and asking people to follow local burn regulations.

“The best fire to put out is the one we never had to come to. So, make sure you’re using common sense, have your water source, and have your defensible space. Be responsible and enjoy America’s 250th.”

Under Florida law, people 18 and older can buy fireworks that are usually prohibited and use them on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and on the 4th of July.

The State of Florida ranks public colleges and universities on metrics such as wages earned by graduates, graduation rates, and retention rates. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the results:

"This year Florida International University is the best-performing state institution. It’s closely followed by the University of Florida, and then the University of South Florida. The lowest scoring was Florida Gulf Coast University followed by New College. The rankings matter because the state distributes over $600 million based on the performance-based metrics."

With data centers sprouting up across the state, some local governments are putting a halt on developments before even getting proposals.

That includes Zephyrhills City Council, which voted Monday to put a one year moratorium in place.

City Clerk Ricardo Quinones says it's a precautionary move.

"This was put in place to give us a twelve month period, so no applications can be accepted to our planning department."

During this suspension, the city will research the impact data centers could have on the community.

And, Quinones says the community should get involved in developing a plan.

"We want to get public input. We don't want to just make the decision on our own."

Zephyrhills isn't the only community to make this decision. Lakeland and Pasco County are working on implementing temporary pauses as well.

An Evacuation order was issued after a small spill at a Palm Bay chemical Plant. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

"A small chemical spill at the FAR Research plant in Palm Bay prompted evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for about 40 people within a half-mile radius yesterday. Officials said the spill was contained and that no injuries were reported. The incident is the third at the plant since 2020, following a bromine leak in 2025 and an explosion in 2020."

The plant, operating at its Palm Bay location for more than 40 years, has long been a source of concern for some city officials and residents as residential neighborhoods and new developments have expanded around the site.

Summer heat is cranking up across Florida, just in time for the weekend. High pressure building over the state means standard afternoon storm will taper off by this Friday. Without these cooling showers, temperatures will soar into the upper 90s, pushing the heat index well into triple digits. Local forecasters urge residents to limit outdoor exposure this weekend and stay hydrated.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk