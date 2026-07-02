WFIT Local & State News - July 2, 2026 PM

Spending flagged at IRL National Estuary program.

A federal audit found nearly $300,000 in spending by the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program was "not allowable.” Program officials say the issue arose from starting lagoon cleanup projects before federal grant money was officially in hand. While that helped clean up the lagoon, it caused conflicts with some federal audit requirements. Dr. Dwayne DeFreese, executive director of the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program, says the bottom line is no funds were misused. No projects were negatively affected, nor were any federal funds required to be returned.

UF has a new president (finally).

The Gator Nation finally has a new leader after the Board of Governors approved Stuart Bell as the president of the University of Florida. Bell’s five-year contract provides him a base salary of $2 million that will be increased by 3% annually. He also will be eligible for 15% of his salary in performance and retention bonuses. It's been two years since UF has had a permanent president.

Undocumented residents targeted in Southern Brevard.

Eighteen undocumented immigrants were detained in Brevard County this week. The Brevard Sheriff’s Office along with Customs & Border Patrol were working in the south end of the county. The 18 residents were believed to be in the country illegally, and have been turned over to federal authorities in Orlando.

Home sales rise in Florida.

Florida home sales in May rose for the ninth straight month while mortgage rates stayed level. Experts say buyers have stop waiting for interest rates fall. Realtors report that homes are selling, but often require price reductions from sellers' initial expectations. The median sale price for a single-family home in Florida rose to $425,000 in May, a 4.3% increase from the previous year.

NASA awards contracts for lunar landers.

Before astronauts return to the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis missions, the space agency is planning multiple lander visits to the moon's surface to test technology and lower the risk before sending crews to a Moon Base. This week NASA awarded contracts to Astrobotic, Firefly Aerospace and to Intuitive Machines. The recent explosion of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket has cast doubt on its planned lander launch this year.

Gone fishin’ at the Port.

Port Canaveral has approved $5M for a new fishing dock and facilities. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

Port Canaveral commissioners approved the next phase of a waterfront project supporting the commercial fishing industry. The investment will fund a 16-slip fishing dock, fish-cleaning stations, office space, and storage facilities, improving seafood handling and distribution while strengthening the local fishing economy.

Outro: Construction on the commercial fishing waterfront project is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Thunderbirds to fly at KSC.

In a newly announced show, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will take to the sky Nov. 7-8 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The show will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The Thunderbirds were last in Brevard for the 2023 Cocoa Beach Air Show.

Holiday weekend beach weather.

Expect a hot, muggy July 4 weekend, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s but peak heat indices near 100. Widespread "moderate to major heat risk forecast for each day" this week, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Ocean Beach Rescue officials in Brevard welcome you to the beach this holiday weekend, but say be safe. Swim near a lifeguard and be aware of ocean conditions. A moderate risk of rip currents is expected. Surf water temperatures are in the low to mid 80’s.

