WFIT Local & State News - July 6, 2026 PM

Space news.

Last week’s ULA Atlas V launch was the last of that rocket to carry satellites to orbit. The final six Atlas 5 rockets, now sitting in storage, are reserved for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule. But The schedule for when, or if, those launches will take place is uncertain because of technical problems with Starliner. Atlas 5 has flown 110 times since its introduction in 2002. The Atlas 5 is the last in a family of rockets to carry the Atlas name that dates back to the beginning of the Space Age, when it was developed as an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In other space news, NASA may take a World Cup ball to the moon - but there's a catch. The offer is conditional on the U.S. Men's National Team winning the World Cup for the first time. NASA chief Jared Isaacman promised a FIFA soccer ball as well as jersey with signatures from the team would be lunar-bound, if the team wins.

IRL audit shows no deception.

We reported last week that a federal audit of the Indian River Lagoon Council found nearly 300 thousand dollars in, quote, “unallowable and unsupported expenditures.” Council Executive Director Duane De Freese says most of the issues identified by the audit have already been resolved.

“I think the good news is: we've got the projects done, there's no misuse of funds, and we are going to be a much tighter organization.”

The I-R-L Council is a special district in Florida, serving the National Estuary Program overseen by the E-P-A. The council passes on much of the grant money it receives to other groups leading lagoon restoration projects.

Red-shouldered hawks fly to freedom.

Florida Wildlife Hospital Celebrated ‘Freedom Friday’ with Release of Four Red-Shouldered Hawks at Cocoa Conservation Area. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

Four rehabilitated, red-shouldered hawks were released Friday by the Florida Wildlife Hospital after receiving extensive medical care and rehabilitation. These birds of prey play an important role in maintaining healthy ecosystems by helping control populations of rodents, reptiles, and other small animals. The release highlighted the role of wildlife organizations and local government partnerships in protecting Brevard County's native species and natural resources.

New offshore habitat.

Brevard has a new offshore habitat. The artificial reef was created about 15 miles offshore from Port Canaveral. It lies at a depth of about 80 feet and is composed of donated concrete utility poles. They offer feeding and spawning areas for marine life, and potentially good fishing for anglers.

Another new non-stop flight from MLB.

Allegiant Air announced over the weekend that they will begin nonstop service to and from Las Vegas from Melbourne airport. The Melbourne-Vegas nonstop flights will begin next January. No word yet on the frequency of the flights.

Orlando ranks No. 3 for UFO sightings.

According to a new study, Florida ranks high for UFO sightings. The study analyzed data from the National UFO Reporting Center and compared reported sightings with population estimates to calculate sightings per 10,000 residents. Orlando came in at #3 in the nation, with nearly 14 UFO sightings per 10,000 residents. Sarasota takes the top national spot by a wide margin, with over 21 sightings per 10,000 residents. Vermont is the state with the most UFO encounters per 10,000 residents.

