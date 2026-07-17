WFIT Local & State News - July 17, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Forecasters continue to monitor the northern Gulf of America for potential tropical development over the next few days. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that although chances are low that the system will develop into a *named storm*, impacts are expected nonetheless,

"Right so energy and moisture from the Caribbean are tracking into the eastern Gulf, and they may interact enough over the next day and a half to develop into a tropical depression, or even a tropical storm. The chances that that happens though is low…. What we’re more likely to see is a sloppy, rain-making system. Even starting today, we should see a larger coverage area of afternoon thunderstorms, and they could produce heavy rain. That trend should continue Saturday, Sunday, and potentially into Monday. Right now, it looks like the heaviest accumulations from this system should occur along the Gulf coast from Steinhatchee, all the way south to Fort Myers and the Lee Island Coast."

Megan says that rainfall accumulations between today and Monday could range between one and two inches, with locally higher amounts expected. She says that localized flash flooding will be possible, especially Sunday and Monday.

Brevard County is ramping up mosquito control efforts. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

"Recent rains and flooding have fueled a surge in mosquitoes across Brevard County. In response, the county is applying biological larvicides to standing water to kill mosquito larvae before they become biting adults, helping reduce mosquito populations and the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. Mosquitoes can mature from egg to adult in as little as a week.

Residents can help by dumping out containers of standing water on their property.

If Florida voters approve a property tax overhaul this November, Orange County would lose about 275 million dollars in the year 2028 — reducing the county’s ability to provide core public services.

It was a running theme during two days of budget workshops the county held this week, as Central Florida Public Media’s environment reporter Molly Duerig explains.

"Mayor Jerry Demings says Orange County is under, quote, “tremendous pressure” to provide necessary public services. Stripping millions of dollars in property tax revenues from the county’s budget would only raise the stakes.

Officials with the regional LYNX bus system say funding from the county’s Accelerated Transportation Safety Program has helped expand service and route frequency. But Demings says less property tax revenue would put the future of that program at risk.

“That will be in jeopardy, okay? … So our budget would be reduced, and we'd have to look at all of those things that we don't **have to provide, but we are providing.”

Right now, a majority — 51 percent — of every dollar in property tax revenue helps fund public safety: including the county’s fire rescue, corrections and sheriff’s departments.

In Orlando, I’m Molly Duerig"

A federal judge is demanding official evidence that the "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center is permanently closed.

The judge rejected the state's claim that the case was resolved by Gov. Ron DeSantis' public announcement of the closure.

Attorneys for migrant detainees argue the facility could be hastily reconstructed and want definitive proof it is gone for good.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk.