WFIT Local & State News - July 20, 2026 AM

Here's a local and State news update from Florida Today and WFIT, I'm Evan Niemczyk.

The second tropical depression of the hurricane season formed in the eastern Gulf over the weekend. While the system will continue to send occasional rain bands towards the state, Meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says the biggest impacts will likely be felt elsewhere.

"The season's second tropical depression remains disorganized about 150 miles south of Panama City. As a precaution tropical storm watches were issued for coastal communities along the Panhandle, as the cyclone will get a bit closer before making a more noticeable turn to the west. On the forecast track, the cyclone is expected to stay well south of Panama City and Pensacola. The biggest impacts for the Sunshine State will be rainfall from the occasional bands and rough ocean conditions along the Gulf Coast. Where the rain bands train over the same area, isolated flooding will be a concern but with most of the state still dealing with drought conditions, any rainfall will be welcome news."

Andrew says that if the tropical depression is able to reach tropical storm status it would earn of the name of Bertha. Expect additional Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings to be issued for states along the central Gulf Coast through the day.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has made a record donation to the Astronaut Scholarship Fund. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

"Isaacman pledged $500,000 - the largest single donation in the foundation’s history. The billionaire businessman who became a private astronaut was picked to lead the space agency last year. The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit founded by the original NASA Mercury 7 astronauts in 1984."

Two candidates for state Senate took part in a "debate" in Tampa Friday. But as WUSF's Steve Newborn explains, their opponents didn't show up.

"The candidates who showed up at Tampa Tiger Bay's event in Ybor City were Democrat Brian Nathan, who faces Republican Josie Tomkow in November, and Fentrice Driskell, who faces fellow Democrat Michelle Rayner in August's primary.

Both Nathan and Driskell spoke against Amendment 3. Voters will be asked to raise the homestead exemption for residential property taxes to 250 thousand dollars.

Backers of the bill say it's needed to cut government fat. Driskell said it would limit the ability of local governments to provide services.

DRISKELL: "If this passes, so many of our local governments, not just the small ones, are gonna have to come to Tallahassee and effectively beg to have their budgets made whole."

Since Driskell and Rayner are Democrats - and no Republican is running in this blue district - the Senate District 16 primary will be open to all registered voters."

A-I is one of the big issues this election cycle, especially in Florida's governor's race.

The technology is frequently discussed and debated on the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, a pro-A-I super PAC has pledged millions of dollars to support U-S Representative Byron Donalds.

UCF political science professor Aubrey Jewett says it's not too surprising, considering he's the GOP front-runner who has been endorsed by President Trump.

Other G-O-P candidates have accused Donalds of being too pro-data centers, which power A-I.

But Donalds has recently struck a more critical tone on centers.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk