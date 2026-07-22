WFIT Local & State News - July 22, 2026 PM

Cape Canaveral faces $4 million budget deficit.

The City of Cape Canaveral is facing a $4 million budget deficit. The city manager says 15 years of financial practices drained financial reserves, leaving the city vulnerable. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will investigate whether criminal activity or employee misconduct contributed to the financial crisis.

Brevard denies Merritt Island housing proposal.

The Brevard County Commission unanimously rejected a developer's appeal to build an apartment complex on Merritt Island. Residents opposed the project, citing concerns about traffic, school crowding, and setting a precedent for future development. The developer argued that a past permit allowed for commercial-type uses, making the property eligible under the Live Local Act. The property is currently zoned Agricultural Residential and the developer wanted it rezoned Medium-Density Multiple-Family Residential. Nearby residents created a petition at Change.org that has garnered more than 3,400 signatures.

Cocoa gets $2 million to help with Brightline station.

The City of Cocoa has been awarded $2 million to help develop a passenger station for the Brightline railroad. The grant will help pay for construction of access roads to the hoped-for train station at US1 and SR 528. Another $57 million in federal funding remains in limbo. City officials would like to see the Brightline start in operation by the year 2030.

Melbourne water is safe to drink.

Have you noticed a changed in how your tap water tastes? The City of Melbourne says it is aware of recent changes in tap water but reassures that the water is safe to drink. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

The City of Melbourne says its drinking water remains safe despite recent complaints of taste and odor. Officials say heavy rains altered the quality of raw water entering the treatment plant from Lake Washington, resulting in an earthy or musty taste. The city is adjusting its treatment process and expects conditions to improve soon. Water experts say the taste and odor are caused by naturally occurring compounds from algae and bacteria and are an aesthetic issue, not a health concern. These compounds are not the result of pollution or a failure of the treatment process.

Melbourne utilities provides water to Melbourne Beach, Indialantic, Indian Harbour Beach, Satellite Beach, Palm Shores, Melbourne Village, and unincorporated Brevard south of the Pineda Causeway.

Space news.

Relativity Space plans to expand its operations at Cape Canaveral and add thousands of high-paying new jobs. The company hopes to launch its two-stage Terran R rocket from the Cape by the end of this year. Space Florida board of directors approved up to $350 million in conduit financing for Relativity Space’s research, development and launch operations.

World’s largest cargo airplane returns to Melbourne.

In case you missed the world’s largest cargo plane when it last visited Melbourne Airport, you have another opportunity. The Antonov AN-124, operated by Ukrainian carrier Antonov Airlines, should fly into Melbourne Wednesday around 5PM to pick up an undisclosed payload, and then depart around 10AM Thursday.

Leprosy cases spike in Florida.

Florida is the epicenter of a spike in cases of leprosy. The Florida Department of Health reported 11 cases so far this year, including one in Brevard County. The rare disease causes skin lesions and nerve damage, but is treatable. While the source of infection has not been definitively identified, studies point to the nine-banded armadillo, a common Florida mammal.

