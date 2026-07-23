WFIT Local & State News - July 23, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Even though Tropical Storm Bertha continues to move west of Florida, Central Florida may still feel some of its effects. Meteorologist Audrey Shirley with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says thunderstorms are possible tonight.

"That’s correct, interior Central Florida may see some thunderstorms caused by the sea breezes rather than Bertha itself. However, they should still move northwest. Gusty winds should calm down by the evening, but in the meantime, expect gusts between 20 to 25 miles per hour."

Audrey says the Sun, Cultural, and Lee Island coasts may see waves between 3 to 5 feet high for the next few days. Frequent and dangerous rip currents are also possible. She emphasizes when in doubt, do not go out.

The City of Melbourne says it is aware of recent changes in tap Water but reassures that the water is safe. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.



"The City of Melbourne says its drinking water remains safe despite recent complaints of taste and odor. Officials say heavy rains altered the quality of raw water entering the treatment plant from Lake Washington, resulting in an earthy or musty taste. The city is adjusting its treatment process and expects conditions to improve soon. Water experts say the taste and odor are caused by naturally occurring compounds from algae and bacteria and are an aesthetic issue, not a health concern. These compounds are not the result of pollution or a failure of the treatment process."

The Florida Board of Education unanimously approved Henry Mack as the state’s new education commissioner on Wednesday.

Mack is a former senior chancellor at the Department of Education and most recently was the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor.

Working for the Department of Education from 2019 to 2023, he led the state’s career and technical education initiatives and heavily supported Governor Ron DeSantis’ parental rights policies.

Mack has been critical of diversity, equity and inclusion programs and a proponent of “classical” education, a teaching approach backed by many conservatives.

“It is an honor beyond words to be entrusted with stewarding Florida schools at this pivotal moment. I approach this responsibility with the utmost respect for the work that you’ve already accomplished.”

Interim Education Commissioner Paul Burns says he looks forward to working with Mack.

“You will be making an excellent choice for Florida’s students, for all of Florida’s educators and for Florida families by choosing Dr. Mack to be our next commissioner of education.”

Mack has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the Catholic University of America and a doctorate in education from the University of Miami.

He has taught courses in religion and philosophy at the University of Miami and Florida International University.

The position pays approximately 330 thousand dollars per year.

A passenger train station in Brevard County for Brightline is moving slowly down the tracks. WFIT’s Rick Glasby explains:

"The City of Cocoa has been awarded $2 million to help develop a passenger station for the Brightline railroad. The grant will help pay for construction of access roads to the hoped-for train station at US1 and SR 528. Another $57 million in federal funding remains in limbo. City officials would like to see Brightline stop in Cocoa by the year 2030."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk