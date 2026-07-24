WFIT Local & State News - July 24, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

The Sea Turtle Conservancy Has Launched a Grant Program to Reduce Harmful Beachfront Lighting in Brevard County. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.



"The Sea Turtle Conservancy has received a multi-year grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to replace problematic coastal lighting in Brevard County with wildlife-friendly fixtures. The program will help homeowners, condominiums, hotels, and small businesses comply with sea turtle lighting ordinances, with grants covering up to 100% of eligible upgrade costs. Florida hosts ninety percent of all sea turtle nesting in North America, making the effort especially important in reducing one of the leading human-caused threats to nesting and hatchling sea turtles along Brevard’s beaches."

Miami-Dade County schools will no longer offer free meals districtwide next school year.

WLRN education reporter Natalie La Roche Pietri has this update.

"At elementary, middle and high schools, the price of full lunch will be $4 dollars and 20 cents. Middle and high school students will need to pay $2 dollars and 50 cents for breakfast – but free for kindergarteners through eighth grade.

Eligible families can still apply for reduced-priced meals – which costs 40 cents for K-12 students. Breakfast would be 30 cents for middle and high schoolers who qualify.

However, some schools –121 of them – will still continue having free lunch without requiring applications.

I’m Natalie La Roche Pietri in Weston."

Brevard County commissioners unanimously approved a study on hiking impact fees for developers. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

"If approved, it would mean higher fees on new development to fund local government services. For a single-family home, the combined impact fee would rise by 47% to nearly $7,000. A final vote by the Board of County Commissioners is required after a public debate. The county's current rates were established more than 25 years ago."

A Florida school board that's been sued over book bans asked a federal appeals court this week to shield its members from depositions.

Escambia County officials said their decisions about books are protected by legislative privilege. A federal judge previously disagreed, prompting the appeal.

Plaintiff attorney Ori Lev [OR-ee LEV] calls the appeals fight a, quote, "sideshow."

"The case is about the students' rights to be able to read the books they want, and the publishers' rights to, and the authors' rights to have people read their books and not have books be removed from libraries for discriminatory reasons."

The deposition decision could be precedent setting.

The school board deposed its own students, including a 7-year-old. Those students, along with others, sued for books to be returned to shelves.

Depositions are sworn interviews done by lawyers.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk