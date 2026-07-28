WFIT Local & State News - July 28, 2026 PM

Judge refuses to remove Fishback from the ballot.

A Tallahassee judge yesterday rejected one GOP gubernatorial candidate's attempt to knock another out of the race. Candidate Jay Collins had sued, arguing that Florida Gubernatorial candidate James Fishback is breaking Florida law by running for governor because he bought a home and voted in D.C. in 2020. The state Constitution requires gubernatorial candidates to have lived in Florida for seven years. But the judge said that Fishback hadn’t meant to establish residency in D.C. Fishback is a controversial figure, with critics accusing him of being racist and antisemitic, which he denies. Although the ruling was a blow to Collins’ already-struggling campaign, it’s likely to have little effect on the consistent leader in the polls: Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

New approach to lagoon muck.

Brevard County is testing a new method that caps lagoon muck with clean sand instead of dredging it. County officials say the "capping" method creates a barrier between the muck and the water above, helping reduce the release of nitrogen and phosphorus while creating a sandy bottom that can support seagrass, oysters and other marine life. Dumping sand on the muck may also be more cost-effective than dredging because dredging costs have risen rapidly in recent years. The 140-acre pilot project near the Cocoa Beach Golf Course could expand to other parts of the Indian River Lagoon if successful.

Spiny lobster season opens (briefly).

Florida's annual mini lobster season opens this Wednesday, at one minute after midnight and ends at midnight on Thursday. Just two days to catch your lobster dinner. WFIT’s Terri Wright gives us details.

Mini Lobster season will bring thousands of divers and boaters to the Florida Keys. Officials are urging everyone to know the rules...and put safety first. Divers and snorkelers must display a diver-down warning device and remain as close to it...and their vessel...as practical.

“We’re going to have heavy traffic, heavy boat traffic on the waters during mini season. So, it is recommended that you stay as close as you can to the boat.”

That’s Florida Wildlife Commission Officer Liam Rodriguez in Monroe County. Unless exempt, each person taking or attempting to take lobster needs a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit.

Historic aircraft lands in Titusville.

On Monday, more than 100 spectators gathered at the Titusville airport to watch an historic aircraft land. It was Rawhide 52's final flight from Norfolk, Virginia, to join the warbird museum's collection. The U.S. Navy C-2A aircraft, known as Rawhide 52, had delivered cargo and personnel to aircraft carriers over the years. Its permanent home is now the Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum in Titusville.

It’s Shark Week.

It’s Shark Week, so they are in the news: Scientists are finding sharks make very promising hurricane hunters. Sharks are being tagged with sensors to gather deep-ocean data for weather forecasting. This method could improve hurricane and climate change predictions by filling data gaps. If the science pans out, sharks could save more human lives than they take.

You’ve probably heard that New Smyrna Beach, just to our north, holds the record as Shark Bite Capitol of the World, averaging 5 to 10 bites per year. Dr. Toby Daly-Engel is the Director of the Florida Tech Shark Conservation Lab and studies shark behaviors extensively. She says warm water, abundant fish and the area's underwater geography attract both surfers, and sharks. But despite the bites, there’s never been a deadly shark attack in New Smyrna Beach.

