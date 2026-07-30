WFIT Local & State News - July 30, 2026 PM

Strong year for sea turtle nesting.

Endangered and threatened sea turtles are experiencing a strong nesting year on Space Coast beaches. It’s thought that beach renourishment projects have created more space for turtles to nest, contributing to population rebounds. Early evidence suggests greens, loggers, and leatherbacks are all having strong nesting seasons. Still, of every sea turtle hatched, estimates range that only one in 1,000 to one in 10,000 survive long enough to become an adult turtle.

Merritt Island company scores $250 million Space Force contract.

A Space Coast company has received a $250 million U.S. Space Force contract. All Points Logistics of Merritt Island will expand spacecraft processing capacity at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

FAA proposes fast tracking commercial space launch licensing.

In other space news, the FAA is proposing new rules that could speed up the process to license rocket launches. As commercial spaceflight continues to grow on the Space Coast, the proposal would allow the Secretary of Transportation to waive certain requirements under more than a dozen federal laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Clean Air Act.

Florida’s deportation orders surging.

Since March, deportations ordered by immigration judges in Florida have increased 18%. Even though Florida remains one of the top states for overall deportations, it lagged behind an average national surge of 30%. With nearly 4,000 detainees, Florida ranks fifth among states. About a quarter of immigrants detained in Florida are housed in a state-run immigration detention facility in Baker County dubbed Deportation Depot. Alligator Alcatraz closed earlier this month.

Cruise ship passenger arrested for hitting kids.

A cruise ship passenger has been arrested for hitting children on a Carnival cruise out of Port Canaveral. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the passenger on the Carnival Glory was intoxicated. The 44-year old man from Georgia is accused of striking children in the face and stomach during a game of tag.

Property tax amendment faces legal challenge.

A court case in Tallahassee will determine what Florida voters see on their November ballots. WFIT’s Terri Wright reports a proposed constitutional amendment to lower property taxes is facing challenges.

A Tallahassee judge heard arguments Wednesday and is expected to rule soon on whether the ballot summary language must be revised.

Jeff Brandes is one of those suing. He's a former Republican state lawmaker who has since founded a policy think tank. He says the amendment title alone, "SAVE OUR HOMES FROM EXCESSIVE PROPERTY TAXES," is too biased.

"This is like a medical commercial where it talks only about the benefits, but doesn't tell you that if this is going to last a lot longer than four hours, that it's going to last generations."

He says parts of the summary are misleading, including the claim that it ensures funding for essential local services. While the constitutional language limits property tax revenue to core services, reducing property taxes could leave local governments with less money to pay for them. The state says the wording is accurate and meets the legal standard.

Melbourne bar named one of the best in US.

A wine bar in Brevard has been named to the USA Today list of Bars of the Year. Dolly’s Wine Bar, in the heart of the Eau Gallie Arts District, is a neighborhood spot that’s become a go-to place for wine lovers and casual nights out. It offers an extensive wine list and deliberate food pairings. The USA Today list is limited to 38 bars nationwide.

