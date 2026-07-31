WFIT Local & State News - July 31, 2026 PM

Brevard man charged with voting illegally.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Melbourne man, charged with voting illegally in seven general elections over 20 years. Giorgio Mucelli lived in Brevard as a lawful permanent resident but was a Canadian citizen. In January of this year the Brevard Supervisor of Elections determined Mucelli was ineligible to vote. He said he knew he was not supposed to but felt it was “the right thing to do.” If convicted as charged, he faces up to ten years in prison.

99% of Brevard teaching positions filled.

Brevard’s newest educators gathered yesterday in Viera for New Teacher Academy. Although, technically all 270 of the new hires weren’t new to the teaching profession. Some came from other districts or were substitute teachers. With classes for most students beginning on Monday, August 10, Brevard Public Schools is ready with 99% of classroom teaching positions filled.

Brevard schools set rules for AI.

Brevard Public Schools has set rules for using AI: Students may use it to for research, but they may not hand the assignment over to AI to write. Every AI tool used in school will need approval. The policy approved by the Brevard School Board says that students and teachers must independently fact-check AI output. Parent and student workshops on artificial intelligence are planned for September and October.

The moon gets a new crater.

A Florida-launched rocket is about to crash into the moon. A Falcon 9 rocket helped propel a moon landing mission in 2025 after launching from the Kennedy Space Center. Now, the upper-stage is on a collision course with the moon. The impact is predicted to create a new crater on the moon, but poses no danger to Earth. The Falcon 9 upper-stage is projected to crash into the moon early, next Wednesday morning. Astronomers plan to observe the crash to analyze the resulting dust plume.

Meteor showers coming to Florida.

Two showers will peak tonight. But they are not rain showers, but meteor showers. Earth will pass through the densest part of the comets' debris overnight, but moon light and cloud cover may make it difficult to see the show. Never fear - the best meteor show is coming in August. The Perseid should peak on August 12 and 13.

Meet George Jetson…

The Florida Department of Transportation plans to invest in an aerial highway network for flying taxis. WFIT’s Terri Wright reports the Jetsons lifestyle may be just around the corner.

Florida plans to redirect its $200 million share of federal electric-vehicle charging funds toward developing an aerial transportation network for electric flying taxis. The battery-powered aircraft can carry up to six passengers, travel about 100 miles at speeds up to 150 mph, take off and land vertically without a runway, and resemble a cross between a small jet and a drone.

The aircraft manufacturers claim passengers will be able to travel from Miami to Fort Lauderdale in about 13 minutes.

Florida invests in citrus industry.

Florida’s citrus industry says it’s not quite dead yet. Despite being in a sharp decline for decades, citrus industry leaders are confident they can revive one of the state’s iconic markets. Since 2005, orange production in Florida has dropped 90%. Now the state is investing nearly $200 million to help out. The funding will go toward research, field trials, nursery and packing equipment infrastructure and marketing.

