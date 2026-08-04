WFIT Local & State News - August 4, 2026 PM

Judge rules property tax proposal must be rewritten.

A Tallahassee judge has ordered Florida to rewrite the ballot language for a proposal reducing property taxes. Judge David Frank calls state lawmaker's original wording misleading and too promotional.

Jamie Cole is an attorney for some of those who sued over the language. He says this ruling will help keep voters informed when they see the proposal on November's ballot.

”The judge's order says that it's important in a democracy for ballot questions to be fair and accurate. He pointed out very specific deficiencies in the language that indicate that it's biased and that we're inaccurate."

The judge gave the state attorney general 10 days to revise the language. An appeal is possible, though election deadlines leave little time for more litigation.

Brevard eyes jump in water connection fees.

Brevard County commissioners will consider quadrupling water connection fees and doubling sewer hookup fees. The proposed increases are intended to fund system upgrades needed for growth and to meet new federal and state water and sewer regulations. If approved, the fees for a new single-family home would be $8,500 for water and $4,500 for sewer hookups.

50th launch of the year tomorrow.

SpaceX is preparing for an early morning launch on Wednesday. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry SpaceMobile's BlueBird satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch window opens at 3:42AM tomorrow. It marks the 50th orbital rocket launch of the year from Florida's Space Coast.

In other space news, NASA doesn’t want us to forget about Artemis. Administrator Isaacman tweeted that segments of the SLS rocket boosters are coming together in the Vehicle Assembly Building for a launch in 2027. He also posted that NASA will make the most of the SLS hardware that it has, until another launch vehicle can take over the mission.

Will the Space Coast lose out to Louisiana? Arstechnica reports that SpaceX is preparing to acquire 130,000 acres along Louisiana’s Gulf shore. An agreement is expected this month to provide SpaceX with an 18-mile stretch of marshland to create launch sites for the Starship rocket. SpaceX has ambitions to launch thousands of Starship rockets, and the existing launch facilities in Brevard and Texas won’t be sufficient.

They are still coming…

Driver’s license data show that many people are still choosing to move to Florida. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

More than 200,000 people transferred their driver's licenses to Florida during the first half of 2026, the highest midyear total since 2023. Florida’s allure, including the weather, lower cost of living, and tax structure, attracted most newcomers, who came from New York, Georgia, New Jersey, California, and Texas. State data show Brevard County ranked 10th in Florida for driver's license transfers, though the figures do not account for people leaving the state or newcomers who do not obtain a Florida driver's license.

Superspeeder misses cruise departure.

A minivan driver was clocked going 118 mph down I-95 in Brevard County. The driver said they had missed their flight to Miami to board a cruise ship, so they were driving down. They didn’t make it.

Mel Beach home sells for record amount.

A recent home sale in Melbourne Beach set a record for the most ever paid for a single-family oceanfront property in Brevard: $7.25 million. The 6,500-square-foot home was sold in a private transaction and was never publicly listed. It’s located on A1A just north of Sebastian Inlet.

