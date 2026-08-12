WFIT Local & State News - August 12, 2026 PM

Cocoa Brightline station wins $56 million grant.

For years we’ve watch Brightline trains zip through Brevard County without being able to hop on. That may be changing. The US Department of Transportation announced yesterday that a proposed train station in Cocoa will receive a $56 million grant. The funding will help pay for a station near Clearlake Road and U.S. 1, where Brightline could build a Space Coast stop along its Orlando-to-Miami route. City and county leaders have pursued the project for years, with Cocoa and the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization submitting one previous grant application for the same funding before being rejected. The $56 million grant will go towards the estimated project cost of $81 million. The City of Cocoa and Brevard County have each committed $2 million, and the city recently secured a $2 million state grant for an access road to the train station. Officials hope to see the station operational by 2030, though no official construction start date is set. Meanwhile Brightline is facing financial headwinds, with credit rating downgrades and missed mandatory interest payments.

Florida gets $188 million to improve rural health.

Organizations in Florida will receive $188 million from the federal government to improve rural health. The grants can support expanded access to care, recruitment and retainment of providers, and for technological innovation, including remote care and emerging delivery models. Dollars cannot be used to reimburse costs of the care provided, though. The feds sent nearly $210 million, but the state’s not spending it all, leaving 22 million on the table.

Former cop says Flock cameras have gone too far.

A former police officer who signed the contract to bring Flock license plate readers to Palm Bay in 2021 now says the surveillance system has gone too far. Lance Fisher says the cameras should be shut down to protect citizen’s privacy rights. While Palm Bay recently suspended the automated license plate reader program, officials cited improper permitting—not privacy concerns—as the official reason for turning off the cameras. City crews recently placed hoods over all 17 Flock cameras in Palm Bay.

Is lettuce safe to eat?

A nationwide cyclosporiasis outbreak has sickened thousands, with cases still rising rapidly. The CDC has confirmed nearly 14,000 cases. Brevard County has had six cases reported. Experts say lettuce is likely safe to eat as the specific recalled products are no longer on grocery store shelves.

Port Canaveral seats up for grabs.

The upcoming primary election will shape the future of Port Canaveral. Two of the five seats on the Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners are on the Aug. 18 primary ballot. Only Republicans can vote to fill the district 3 seat. Vincent Jackson is running against Greg Lloyd and Camille Blackburn. The district 5 seat on the Canaveral Port Authority will see Carol Craig opposed by Randy May. Visit FloridaToday.com for candidate backgrounds.

Clear the Vero Beach pet shelters.

Looking for your forever Fur baby? The Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County is hosting a Clear the Shelters event. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details.

In an effort to find forever homes for cats and dogs, adoption fees will be waived at the Humane Society of Vero Beach on Saturday, August 22nd. According to Nichola Redmond, chief executive officer of the shelter, “We have so many wonderful dogs and cats that deserve homes, and Clear the Shelters is the perfect way for families to discover them.” Adult cats and dogs can be adopted fee-free, Aug. 23-30.

