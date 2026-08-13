WFIT Local & State News - August 13, 2026 PM

Florida scholarship deadline approaches.

If you are a Florida student planning to attend college, or a technical education program remember that the deadline to submit the Florida Financial Aid Application is August 31. Over its thirty-year history, the Florida Bright Futures program has awarded more than fifty-one billion dollars to students. Funded by the Florida Lottery, it rewards students for academic achievement and community involvement while helping make higher education and career training more affordable.

Some home school vouchers may dry up.

Homeschooling is on the rise in Florida. But it's possible thousands of parents trying to get voucher money this year will be turned away. The PEP scholarship, or personalized education program, is privately funded from donations, which companies make in exchange for a state tax credit.

Homeschooling mom Lindsay Joly says her son benefits from the 8-thousand dollars it provides.

"When you homeschool, if you want to provide that well-rounded education, everything is à la carte. Everything is separate."

The funding is mainly given out by a company called Step Up for Students. Its March forecast showed it didn't have enough money to cover the 100-thousand families who applied.

Riverside Drive to close for months.

Here’s a traffic note: A portion of Riverside Drive in Indialantic, between Coral Way and Sand Dollar Road, will close Monday, August 25 for an extended period. The drainage improvement project will close Riverside Drive completely for three months, followed by another three months of single-lane traffic.

Flying cars to be tested in Central Florida.

Florida will be actively testing 'flying cars' by the end of the year. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

SunTrax AirGround in Polk County will actively test electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft throughout the Central Florida aerospace region. SunTrax is located along the I-4 corridor and is 775 acres. The facility was initially built to test autonomous vehicle technologies. But last year, the Florida Department of Transportation began building two vertiports there. Advanced Air Mobility technology has the potential to be used as air taxis, cargo delivery, medical transportation and emergency response.

In related news, Florida received nearly $200 million in federal funds to install more public chargers for EV cars. Instead, the Florida Department of Transportation is spending the money on an ‘Aerial Highway Network’ that includes places the futuristic aircraft can charge, take off, and land.”

Radioactive waste approved for road paving.

The University of Florida and Mosaic Fertilizer are partnering to research the use of radioactive waste as a paving material for roads. The material, phosphogypsum, is byproduct of fertilizer production. The Center for Biological Diversity sued to stop the project. Yesterday the US Court of Appeals approved the use of the radon-emitting material on a test basis.

Florida Tech opens new dorm complex.

Yesterday Florida Tech’s largest investment in student-life opened, adding over 500 beds to on-campus housing. The six-story Crimson Crossing dorm eases a housing crunch at Florida Tech. Students move into the nearly $100 million building tomorrow.

Brevard man says no to $100k, is awarded $3.2 million.

After an auto accident left a Brevard man badly injured, GEICO insurance offered to settle for $100,000. Donald Budd declined the pre-trial settlement offer, and took his case to court. A jury last week award him $3.2 million in damages and medical expenses after a two day trial.

