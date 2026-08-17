WFIT Local & State News - August 17, 2026 PM

Tomorrow is election day.

Tomorrow is election day in Florida. Polls for this mid-term primary election are open from 7AM to 7PM. Your voter information card has the name and address of your polling place. Bring a valid form of identification. Yes, you may wear t-shirts, buttons, hats, etc., which express your political preferences as long as you’re not actively campaigning. If you had received a Vote-by-Mail Ballot but want to vote in person tomorrow, bring your Mail Ballot with you to exchange for a paper ballot.

Over 65,000 people in Brevard have already cast their ballot, either by mail or early voting. That includes 23,000 Democrats and 34,000 Republicans.

Campaign to move on from “Moms for Liberty.”

Two groups focusing on social justice are trying to counter the influence of the once-powerful, conservative Moms for Liberty. The Equality Florida Political Action Committee and Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund announced Friday they would spend a quarter of a million dollars on school board races. The groups have selected 13 school board candidates across the state who are "committed to getting politics out of the classroom.” The $250,000 will go toward 300,000 pieces of mail to reach more than 200,000 voters in select counties.

NASA to hold public exposition.

NASA announced on Friday a public exposition of American air and space innovation. MAX POWER will be held in November on and near Kennedy Space Center. Administrator Jared Isaacman said the multi-day, family-friendly event will showcase the next-generation aircraft, spacecraft, autonomous vehicles, and a fly-over by the Air Force Thunderbirds. It will be held at KSC’s Shuttle Landing Facility, the Apollo Saturn V facility, and at the Visitor Complex.

Sea turtles injured by fishing gear.

Two Florida loggerhead sea turtles sustained injuries from discarded fishing hooks and line. They were both euthanized at the Brevard Zoo, after their severe, irreversible injuries. A third loggerhead is making guarded progress after a flipper amputation. The Zoo implores fishermen to clear derelict fishing gear.

FPL nuclear power plant shut down.

The St Lucie nuclear power plant was shut down on Thursday to control its nuclear fission. FPL described it as a non-emergency” when control rods were dropped into the reactor core. The FPL nuclear power plant is located in Jensen Beach, and provides over 10% of FPL’s total power generation.

FPL combines solar energy and bees.

A pilot project is bringing honeybees and solar sites together. WFIT’s Terri Wright reports.

Florida Power & Light is exploring ways to combine solar energy production with agriculture, including a pilot program that integrates beekeeping and livestock grazing at solar energy centers across the state.

FPL has partnered with beekeepers in 18 counties and now has more than 40 honeybee projects at its solar sites.

Apiary owners say the solar sites provide access to remote areas and new natural resources for their bees. The pollinators also support surrounding farms and local food production.

Cattle and sheep grazing are also being considered as an alternative to traditional vegetation management, such as mowing, on its solar sites.

Florida’s first surf park.

Florida’s first surf park is nearing completion. By September, The Point Surf Park west of Sebastian Inlet should be generating surfable waves year-round. The park will feature a 700-foot-long wave pool holding over 3 million gallons of water. Point Surf Park is located west of I-95 in Fellsmere.

