WFIT Local & State News - August 28, 2026 PM

Falcon Heavy launch on Sunday.

SpaceX is preparing to launch NASA's Roman Space Telescope on a Falcon Heavy rocket this weekend. Early risers will be treated to the launch of a rare Falcon Heavy, SpaceX’s powerful triple-Falcon 9. Liftoff is scheduled for early Sunday morning at 7:26AM from Kennedy Space Center. The launch will include sonic booms over Brevard County as SpaceX attempts to land two of the rocket's boosters. The new telescope is expected to be more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, with a much larger field of view.

Reaction to Hope Florida grand jury report.

A leaked grand jury report found the DeSantis administration misappropriated 10 million dollars for politics. WUSF's Douglas Soule reports the political reaction has been swift.

The report says money from a Medicaid settlement went to Hope Florida, which is First Lady Casey DeSantis’ charity effort. From there, the money ultimately went to help defeat the 2024 ballot measure to allow recreational marijuana. The report also says Attorney General James Uthmeier, then-Governor Ron DeSantis' chief of staff, was involved in directing the money. Democratic former state senator José Javier Rodríguez is running against Uthmeier in the general election.

"My opponent is a criminal. He's a criminal who should resign. He should come clean and turn himself in."

The grand jury says it did not have enough evidence to charge anyone. It says no one would take responsibility or say they remembered who made the decision. The grand jury still says the money was misused, but Uthmeier says it's the report leaker who committed a crime.

"Nobody did anything wrong here. There was not even probable cause to move forward. This is a hoax."

Uthmeier even suggested a reporter asking him about the confidential report was breaking the law. The leaked report also went into how former attorney general, Ashley Moody, directed a deputy to sign off on the settlement. Now a U.S. senator, Moody faces Democratic challenger Angie Nixon in November. Nixon is criticizing Moody's involvement, but Moody says she had no knowledge of where the money would ultimately go and that another agency negotiated the settlement. Governor DeSantis appointed both Moody and Uthmeier to their new roles.

Next sales tax holiday starts soon.

An upcoming four-month sales tax "holiday" on certain camping and hunting gear runs from September 1st through December 31st. WFIT’s Terri Wright reports.

Florida’s “Hunting, Fishing and Camping” sales-tax holiday begins next week, offering tax savings on outdoor gear and firearms. Unlike the back-to-school tax holiday, there is no price limit on firearms, bows, or related accessories.

The tax break also applies to fishing rods and reels costing $75 or less, tents up to $200, and camping stoves up to $50. But the key portion focuses on gun buyers. The holiday exempts ammunition, pistols, rifles, shotguns, and a range of firearm accessories from sales tax, regardless of price.

Outro: State economists projected that the 2025 discount period, cost state and local governments $44.8 million.

Tropical Storm Dolly to peter out.

Tropical Storm Dolly, which formed just yesterday in the Atlantic, is moving quickly westward toward the Leeward Island. The Virgin Islands and Puerto Rice can expect rainfall Sunday and Monday as Dolly loses strength. But there's a slight possibility it could reform near the Bahamas next week.

