WFIT Local & State News - September 3, 2026 PM

AI guidelines for state universities being considered.

Florida universities may soon need artificial intelligence policies in their course descriptions. At a Board of Governors meeting yesterday, the AI and Cybersecurity Task Force heard an amendment asking university boards of trustees to create stricter usage guidelines.

Last week, Education Commissioner Henry Mack approved a similar rule for all 28 Florida community colleges. Here’s Mack during yesterday’s meeting.

“It also has an instructional component too, around the prohibition of the use of AI on graded or written assignments unless otherwise authorized by the faculty member.”

The Department of Education is also directing K-12 schools to include rules about AI in their internet safety guidelines.

Vice Chancellor Emily Sikes said yesterday that university policies should require faculty to disclose whenever they use AI to grade work or make course content. Policies should also state WHEN students are allowed to use AI to produce work and HOW they should share that use. The full board was to vote on the resolution at its meeting today.

DeSantis endorses Donalds.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is backing the Republican who could replace him, despite past differences. At a GOP leadership forum on Tuesday, DeSantis threw his support behind the Republican candidates on November’s ballot. That includes U.S. Representative Byron Donalds in the governor's race.

"I think you could see they've all done a great job thinking about these issues. They answered all the questions, and And so I'm hoping you'll do what I do. I'm endorsing the slate here tonight."

Once allies, DeSantis and Donalds clashed about education standards in 2023. Then, last year, DeSantis questioned Donalds' record, saying the congressman had not been part of Florida Republicans' victories. Donalds faces former congressman Democrat David Jolly in November.

Proposed changes to required vaccines for kids.

Florida is moving forward with its plan to reduce the number of immunizations required for public and private school admission. Under a proposed rule change, students would be able to attend PreK-12 school classes without getting immunized against Hepatitis B, chicken pox, Hib, and pneumococcal conjugate.

However, students would still have to get shots. State law requires immunizations against highly contagious diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella, polio, and diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. That can only be changed by legislation.

Florida Tech gives away tickets to the Orlando Science Center.

Florida Tech is celebrating science and technology by giving away 100 tickets to the Orlando Science Center. Parents can enter for a chance to win two tickets by visiting FIT.edu. In addition to providing basic contact information, you will be asked to answer one important question: “Why does STEM matter to your family?” Florida Tech staff will select their favorite responses and notify winners.

Your future coffee may come from Florida.

Have you noticed your morning cup of joe has been getting more expensive? That's a result, in part, of climate issues and rising overseas shipment costs. But researchers at the University of Florida have been testing a solution… growing coffee beans right here in Florida.

Luis Ferrao [loois feh-aow, no r] is a scientist on the project. He says the work is in the early stages… but looks promising.

“We need to keep moving to get to the final objective, that is, combining these three main pillars that I mentioned: research, breeding and production.”

He adds this crop produces a small yield, which is perfect for small growers looking to test something new. But with the state’s warm nights, uneven rainfall and nutrient challenges, the coffee fruit requires a lot of maintenance.

