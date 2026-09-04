WFIT Local & State News Update - September 4, 2026 PM

Undocumented students barred from state universities.

The state’s university Board of Governors made it official yesterday. They voted unanimously to ban undocumented students from attending Florida’s 12 public universities. Beginning in the 2027-28 school year, undocumented immigrants will not be able to enroll in a Florida university. The State University System’s decision on Thursday closely followed the Florida Board of Education’s move in June to bar undocumented students from the state’s 24 community colleges and GED programs.

West Nile Virus and rabies detected in Brevard

The Florida Department of Health in Brevard had detected West Nile Virus in the county. Surveillance and prevention efforts as well as targeted mosquito treatment and overnight spraying is underway to reduce the risk of disease transmission. Use insect repellent outdoors and stop mosquitoes from breeding by emptying anything with standing water in it.

The Department of Health has also issued a rabies alert in Melbourne in the area of Andrews Avenue. Avoid contact with wild or stray animals for the next 60 days.

And the cases of Dengue Fever in Florida have nearly doubled in a week, up to 32 new cases. None were in Brevard County.

Emergency Management needs money.

Just three months into the new budget year, Florida emergency management officials claim they are running out of money. In an email to state lawmakers, the Division of Emergency Management asked for another $250 million to pay contractors who built Alligator Alcatraz and other immigration services. The emergency management division has already spent nearly 70% of its budget for the year that began July 1st. Rep. Anna Eskamani said the division has not accounted for the money it has already spent, and now it’s asking for more. Eskamani calls it absurd.

Florida Dems want Uthmeier impeached.

Florida House Democrats are calling for the impeachment of state Attorney General James Uthmeier. It comes after a leaked grand jury report saying the DeSantis administration misappropriated taxpayer money for political reasons. House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell says the Legislature needs to act.

"This is a betrayal of the public trust, and everyone involved should be held accountable for their actions."

Uthmeier used to be Governor DeSantis' chief of staff. The grand jury says he was involved in directing the funds. But it didn't issue any indictments since it said no one would take responsibility.

Two-thirds of the House would first have to vote to impeach him. He would then face a trial in the Senate, where there would have to be a two-thirds vote for removal. Republicans have the legislative supermajority and are not likely to approve.

Another shake-up for National Parks in Florida?

Another rumored shake-up at the National Park Service is raising concerns in Florida. Former park superintendents are sounding the alarm after unusual orders were issued for all current superintendents around the county to attend regional meetings next month.

“There hasn't been any agenda or real information about what's happening at the meeting. So there is a certain level of fear and trauma that exists right now within the federal workforce.”

That’s Emily Thompson, executive director of the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks. She says it’s unheard of for all the nation’s superintendents to be summoned to meetings en masse.

New brewery on Merritt Island opens.

A new brewery and tap room has opened on Merritt Island. But don’t expect a cold beer. Big Dog on North Tropical Trail offers kombucha, a fermented tea beverage. Big Dog Kombucha is made with fresh fruit and raw honey rather than concentrates or artificial flavorings.

