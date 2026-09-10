WFIT Local & State News - September 10, 2026 PM

SpaceX to resume launches.

After a quiet week on the Space Coast, SpaceX may resume launches this weekend. A Falcon nine rocket is expected to launch communication satellites for SES from Cape Canaveral. The launch window opens at 2:40 PM on Sunday although SpaceX has not yet confirmed the mission. Meanwhile the upcoming NASA, SpaceX crew 13 mission has been delayed until at least late September due to an oxidizer leak in the crew capsule. SpaceX has moved the launching of its Starlink satellites to California while it prepares to bring its massive starship rocket, currently being tested in Texas, to the Space Coast sometime late this year.

In other space news, another major rocket company is planning on launching from the Cape. Stoke Space is targeting 2027 to launch their Nova rocket fleet. They just secured new funding to further development of Nova.

DRs ask state for hearing on new proposed vaccine rule

Florida physicians want a formal hearing on the DeSantis administration’s latest effort to weaken vaccine requirements for Florida schoolchildren.

The Florida Chapter of the American College of Physicians on Wednesday sent notice to the Department of Health requesting a rule hearing on a proposal to make it easier for parents to opt out of vaccinating their school-aged children. The group said allowing exemptions based on non-medical reasons poses a risk both to the unvaccinated person and to public health. The DOH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shhh. Don’t wake the hurricanes

Today marks the peak of the Atlantic basin hurricane season. Meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that even though it has been a quiet season so far, it is not time let your guard down.

Despite warm waters across the Atlantic basin, a strengthening El Nino has halted any type of major tropical cyclone activity this hurricane season. So far, there have been only five named storms but none have reached hurricane status. If this trend continues, the 2026 season would set a modern day record for inactivity. Over the coming weeks, meteorologists will play close attention to the Gulf, Caribbean and western Atlantic. These regions are the climatologically favored for development later in the season. The next named storm will be Fay, but there are no indications that it will form over any time soon.

[TAG] The hurricane season runs through the end of November. And despite less favorable conditions for tropical systems late in the season, there have been hurricane strikes along the Florida coastline as late as November twenty-first.

Remembering 9/11.

Friday marks the anniversary of the September 11th attacks in New York. Here are some place in Brevard where you can see remnants of the disaster. Indian Harbour Beach Fire Department Station 56 features a beam from the World Trade Center Twin Towers. A beam is also on display at The Avenue in Viera. The 9/11 memorial display at the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center on Merritt Island includes parts of the plane fuselage that hit the towers and a piece of the Pentagon. An artifact from Ground Zero is on display in the Rockledge Civic Hub east of city hall. The Liberty Bell Museum on Oak Street has a display with items donated by NYC firefighters. A display at Brevard County Fire Rescue Station 48, in West Viera includes a nearly 1-ton section of steel recovered from the World Trade Center and a piece of stone from the Pentagon.

