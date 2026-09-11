WFIT Local & State News - September 11, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks in New York. WFIT’S Rick Glasby offers some places in Brevard County where you can see remnants of the disaster.

"Indian Harbour Beach Fire Department Station 56 features a beam from the World Trade Center Twin Towers. A beam is also on display at The Avenue in Viera. The 9/11 memorial display at the Brevard Veterans Memorial Center on Merritt Island includes parts of the plane fuselage that hit the towers and a piece of the Pentagon. An artifact from Ground Zero is on display in the Rockledge Civic Hub east of city hall. The Liberty Bell Museum on Oak Street has a display with items donated by NYC firefighters. A display at Brevard County Fire Rescue Station 48, in West Viera includes a nearly 1-ton section of steel recovered from the World Trade Center and a piece of stone from the Pentagon."

A potentially dangerous mosquito-borne disease is on the rise in the Tampa area.

Dengue fever is spreading, and officials are spraying in Hillsborough and Pasco to try and kill the mosquitoes.

Officials with the Hillsborough County Health Department say they're investigating whether an 80-year-old woman died from the infection.

Florida typically sees cases of dengue when a person traveled somewhere tropical, was bitten, and returned.

But Doctor Michael Teng at U-S-F Health says this is different.

"We don't usually see locally acquired cases like we're seeing now, especially in Hillsborough County."

Hillsborough officials report 95 such cases... up from 59 a week ago.

The mosquitoes that carry dengue tend to bite during the day. Officials say wearing bug repellent and long sleeves and pants can help.

Residents are also urged to empty any standing water near their homes where mosquitoes can breed.

Volunteers from Leon County Government spent much of Thursday honoring the 25th anniversary of 9-11 with a community Day of Service. More from Tom Flanigan.

"Jacob Reiter, now the official director of Second Harvest of the Big Bend, thanked the small army of volunteers from Leon County Government.

"So today you helped prepare food boxes, you packed bread, you packed produce and that will be distributed to veterans in our community. And it will a remembrance and tangible support for our neighbors."

One of the helpers was Pamela Monroe. Her regular day job is directing the county's public library system.

"Anytime you get the opportunity to volunteer for a 9-11 Day of Service, I jump at it!"

Hundreds of food packs resulted from the volunteers' efforts. Those will be distributed to veterans throughout the Capital City area."

Around 300 Tallahassee area first responders gathered at the Turnbull Center yesterday (on Thursday) for a luncheon honoring their service. City Police Chief Lawrence Revell says he's never seen a better cooperative spirit among the various agencies.

"It's all about relationships and this is a great example of how the inner agencies work together so seamlessly in this community. And the community's very fortunate to have those types of relationships."

Featured speakers for the event were State Senator Corey Simon and former FSU Women's Basketball Head Coach Sue Semrau.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk