WFIT Local & State News - September 18, 2026 PM

DeSantis recommends “no” vote on Amendment 1.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is breaking with fellow Florida Republicans over Amendment 1. Speaking yesterday in Melbourne, DeSantis argued the state doesn't need to stockpile more taxpayer money when its existing rainy day fund is already full.

Speaking Wednesday in Melbourne, DeSantis said he is recommending a "no" vote on Amendment 1, even as he acknowledged the Republican Party of Florida is recommending approval.

The legislatively proposed amendment would increase the constitutional cap on Florida's Budget Stabilization Fund from 10% to 25% of general revenue collections and generally require the Legislature to transfer $750 million annually until reaching that cap. It would also create a mechanism for withdrawals for critical state needs.

DeSantis was at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne to announce that some workforce education programs in the state will now qualify for Pell Grants, allowing students to earn a career credential with little to no debt.

Crew-13 flight delayed until October.

The next crewed mission launching to the International Space Station from the Cape has been delayed yet again. That means the current crew of four will remain on the station a while longer. NASA and SpaceX delayed the launch of the Crew-13 mission due to a leak on the Dragon spacecraft. Crew-12 will remain on the station until Crew-13 arrives. That could be as early as October. Once the replacements arrive, Crew-12 will depart the station after a brief handoff period and splash down off the coast of California.

Data breach impacts patients of Brevard Skin and Cancer Center.

A Brevard dermatology practice has agreed to a settlement to resolve a 2025 cyberattack and data breach. Patients of the Brevard Skin and Cancer Center are eligible to receive up to $2,500 as reimbursement for losses due to the data breach, and free access to a data monitoring service. The cyberattack impacted over 54,000 patients of Brevard Skin and Cancer Center. Claims must be submitted by November 16th.

Doctors dispute Donalds’ measles claim.

Doctors dispute Byron Donalds' claim that Florida measles outbreaks are due to immigrants. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

Gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds is facing criticism from medical experts after blaming measles outbreaks in the U.S. on illegal immigration.

Donalds made the claim during an August 23 CBS interview, but infectious-disease experts say there is no evidence linking illegal immigration to the outbreaks. They point instead to declining vaccination rates and clusters of unvaccinated people as the primary drivers. Florida has reported 161 confirmed measles cases this year. The state also ranks 41st nationally in a recent analysis of overall vaccination rates.

A poll conducted this year found 79% of Florida voters want to keep Florida's current vaccine requirements.

Florida's minimum wage goes up to $15 soon.

Florida's minimum wage is going from 14 dollars to 15 dollars later this month. Not everyone's happy about it.

Samantha Padgett from the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association says businesses are already dealing with higher prices across the board.

"You absolutely want your team to be well-paid and to receive a fair wage, but you also have to look at on the balance, what does that do to the ability of the business to continue to operate and to thrive?'

Florida voters chose to put minimum wage increases in the Constitution in 2020. And the higher costs are why supporters say the raise is needed. In 2019, the minimum wage was less than 9 dollars an hour, which they say wasn't livable. In future years, the 15 dollars will be adjusted to inflation.

