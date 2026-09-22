WFIT Local & State News - September 22, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Sea floor mapping of Tampa Bay and beyond could soon become more advanced. WUSF's Jessica Meszaros reports, a federal grant to expand crowd sourcing and to incorporate A-I was awarded to USF.

"Steven Murawski at USF's College of Marine Science says the seafloor can change quickly, especially after major storms, like in 2024.

"A lot of the sand was moved up onto the beach, also the sand was moved into the inlets and creating navigation hazards."

USF started its seafloor mapping initiative in 2020.

Now with eight and a half million dollars from NOAA, they're doubling their capability to receive measurements from residents.

"Community-based ocean mapping, which is putting depth recorders on a series of private boats and getting information from them."

And A-I is gonna help process all that new data coming in.

Murawski says the results will show up in new navigation charts which are continuously coming out.

I'm Jessica Meszaros in Tampa."

Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly is saying no to a debate with Republican nominee Byron Donalds.

WUSF’s Douglas Soule reports NONE of the statewide candidates may debate.

"Former congressman David Jolly and U.S. Representative Byron Donalds couldn't agree when and how to debate.

Now Jolly says there won't be one, accusing Donalds of wanting a format that'd make it easier to mislead voters. Donalds says Jolly just doesn't want to defend his platform.

Regardless, UCF political science professor Aubrey Jewett says the public misses out.

"Debates do provide some information to voters that they might not get anywhere else because it shows the candidates in a somewhat you know less-scripted fashion."

U.S. Senator Ashley Moody has refused to debate her Democratic opponent, Jacksonville state lawmaker Angie Nixon.

No debates have been scheduled for the chief financial officer, attorney general or agricultural commissioner races either.

I'm Douglas Soule, in Tallahassee."

With the general election approaching, candidates for Leon County Commission District three are letting voters know where they stand.

During a candidate forum Monday, incumbent Rick Minor and political newcomer C.B. Lorch discussed their views on the economy, public safety and future of the northwest county district.

Lorch says the district’s economy has been struggling for years, but Minor points to what he sees as recent growth.

"I think we've been able to bring in new businesses into this community, the amazon fulfillment center is a great example of us bringing in thousands of jobs as well as the new Buccee's which is coming into district 3 that is going to bring in 200 jobs."

The two candidates will appear on the ballots of those who live within the boundaries of District 3 on Nov. 3 during the general election.

Gas prices are rising in Florida with the average cost up 18 cents in a week. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us the news was not lost on Brevard County commissioners.

"They delayed consideration of a local gas tax increase, saying they are reluctant to raise fuel costs now. But county commissioners may eventually let voters decide the issue as the county faces a $2.2 billion transportation and infrastructure backlog. "

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk