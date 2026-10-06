WFIT Local & State News - October 6, 2026 PM

Judge rules against Brevard schools in teacher case.

A judge has ruled against Brevard Public Schools in a lawsuit that would've made it more difficult for teachers to challenge letters of discipline. The judge denied the district's attempt to partially vacate the arbitration award issued to Melissa Calhoun, the former Satellite High teacher. The teachers union told Florida Today that the school district chose to spend taxpayer dollars fighting a valid arbitration ruling rather than simply honoring the collective bargaining agreement.

How many Floridians are getting the $500 ACA check?

The White House isn't saying how many Florida residents will receive $500 ACA refund checks, but the eligibility requirements offer a telltale clue. Eligible recipients are those who paid for ACA plans without federal subsidies, typically with incomes over 400% of the poverty line. The administration states the refunds are for excess user fees collected during the Biden administration. An estimated 94,000 Floridians are expected to receive a check. Four hundred percent of the poverty line works out to $128,000 for a family of four, $82,000 for a two-person household, and about $63,600 for a single person. Those eligible to receive the $500 ACA refund check do not need to apply.

Space news.

A NASA contractor at Kennedy Space Center has laid off 70 workers. The layoffs at Amentum are a result of NASA's decision to "insource" core technical jobs previously held by contractors.

In other space news, the FAA has started an environmental review of SpaceX Starship launches from the Cape. It would cover up to 76 Starship launches and 152 landings a year from pad 37.

Anti-python AI and robot rabbits.

New AI research will help hunters find pythons doing the most damage in Florida's Everglades. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

A new study suggests that targeting large, mature female Burmese pythons could be key to controlling the invasive population in the Everglades. Researchers also identified conditions that can improve hunting success, including certain moon phases, warm and humid weather, and cool, dry-season days. The findings could help scientists develop tools, including a smartphone app, to guide python hunters in the field.

Florida has tried a variety of strategies, from bringing in experienced snake hunters from India to using infrared cameras, specialized traps, tracking dogs, radio telemetry, and environmental DNA. Last summer, UF researchers even deployed heated, solar-powered robot rabbits to lure pythons as part of Project Hopper.

The annual Florida Python Challenge attracts hundreds of hunters, with a 10-thousand-dollar grand prize. Scientists say there is no reliable estimate of the python population, but acknowledge eradication is likely impossible and the snakes’ range may be expanding.

Airlines impacted by bad weather.

At least 765 flights at Florida airports were delayed Monday, due to weather systems across the US. Orlando International Airport (MCO) was hit hardest in Florida, with 191 delays. Nationwide, more than 5,500 flights were delayed and 115 cancelled.

Weather system forming in the Gulf.

In the Gulf, an area of thunderstorms is being monitored for potential tropical development. As of today, there is a 80% chance that a tropical depression will form over the next two days. The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says there’s no immediate danger to Florida at this time, but the forecasts should be monitored closely.

