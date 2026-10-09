WFIT Local & State News - October 9, 2026 PM

Rain impacts Brevard

Hurricane Isaias is now a strong and dangerous category 2 hurricane. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that landfall is expected tonight,

Right, so we expect Isaias to strengthen a bit more as it tracks northward toward the coast of Florida’s panhandle and Alabama and landfall will likely happen late tonight. Ahead of landfall, however, conditions over the northern Gulf Coast will deteriorate.

Megan says that Isaias will draw an excessively humid airmass over the Florida peninsula tonight into tomorrow, and rain chances will remain elevated for our area through at least the weekend. She says that low pressure along a stationary front will be responsible for breezy winds, rough surf, and beach erosion at Space Coast beaches over the next few days.

Meanwhile, rain from the hurricane partially collapsed a roof in West Melbourne and flooded out some roadways on Thursday. The NWS reported over 4 inches of rain at Orlando Melbourne International Airport as of 8:30 p.m.

Florida Tech sends experiment to ISS

Five Florida Tech students are sending an experiment up to the International Space Station next week. The experiment aims to test if a hydrogel can provide radiation shielding for astronauts on long-duration missions. The student-led project will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on NASA's resupply mission to the space station. That launch is currently scheduled for next Tuesday morning from the Cape.

Ladapo on vaccines.

Florida State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is a well-known vaccine skeptic. But on Thursday he said the state’s drive to change its rules to eliminate four vaccines children are required to take has nothing to do with science or the efficacy of the vaccines. Ladapo said it’s about putting parents in charge of their children’s healthcare.

In related news, in a significant increase from previous decades, Florida has reported 162 measles cases this year. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

A satirical political campaign called “Mr. Measles” is raising awareness about vaccine skepticism as U.S. measles cases reach their highest level in more than 30 years.

The campaign, created by nonprofit Informed Consumer, uses humor to highlight the consequences of declining vaccination rates. In a statement, Mr. Measles jokingly praised families for abandoning decades of science and claimed to have the White House on his side.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo have opposed vaccine mandates.

Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, following widespread vaccination. But declining vaccination rates and rising infections have put the nation at risk of losing that status.

Surf Fest this weekend.

The 41st NKF Salick Surf Fest returns to Cocoa Beach this weekend. This year's festival takes place Saturday through Monday at the Westgate Resorts Cocoa Beach Pier. Amateur events will be staged to the north of the pier, while pro divisions are contested just to the south. The event is the largest charitable surfing festival in the world. It has raised over $10 million for kidney research and organ transplant patients.

