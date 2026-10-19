WFIT Local & State News - October 19, 2026

SpaceX delays launch until Tuesday morning.

SpaceX scrubbed a Falcon 9 launch for this morning, citing unfavorable booster-recovery weather conditions near the drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Now, SpaceX aims to launch at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday — a 24-hour delay. This liftoff is "very likely" to produce another spectacular "space jellyfish" in the Space Coast sky, clouds permitting.

Bernie comes to Brevard.

Sen. Bernie Saunders came to Brevard over the weekend. It was a rally for Angie Nixon, Democratic candidate for the US Senate. A crowd of thousands in Brevard County turned out for the Vermont progressive's Fighting Oligarchy tour. Sanders is stumping for Democrats across the country. Nixon is taking on incumbent Sen. Ashley Moody in the midterm election.

Also in Brevard County, hundreds turned out for Vote Early rallies in Cocoa and Palm Bay on Saturday.

Early voting underway.

Early voting begins this week ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares details.

Early voting in Brevard County continues through Saturday, October 31st. Polling sites are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voters should bring identification with a photo and signature, such as a Florida driver’s license or state ID. Sample ballots are also welcome to help voters make their selections.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned using the postage-paid envelope, delivered to any early voting location, or dropped off at one of the county’s four Supervisor of Elections administrative offices. The deadline to request a mail ballot for the November general election is Thursday, October 22nd, at 5 p.m. For voting locations and additional information, visit VoteBrevard.gov.

Baseball with a flair.

Space Coast baseball fans of the Savannah Bananas won't have to travel far to catch the team next year. They will be playing the four-day Banana Ball Open at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. The Banana Ball Open tournament will be held April 15-18 in Lake Buena Vista. The Savannah Bananas use an online lottery system for tickets, but the deadline to apply closes on Oct. 31. Fans who enter the lottery are entered into a random drawing held before the game and, if drawn, can purchase official tickets.

Winds to die down.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne says the strong northeasterly winds may continue into mid week. And the high surf advisory remains in effect until early tomorrow. The winds produced dangerous boating conditions, high surf, life-threatening rip currents, and moderate beach erosion.

Forecasters say Google DeepMind's artificial intelligence forecasting model did really well at tracking Hurricane Isaias [ees-ah-EE-ahs]. But other A-I programs contributed misleading information. That's what meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says. He says some A-I modeling compared Isaias to Hurricane Michael from 2018 - which was so devastating, parts of the Panhandle are still recovering.

["It was not the closest storm to Michael, if you will. There were probably about a dozen others that you could name that were closer in terms of impacts and structure and whatnot."]

A-I finds patterns in past storm data to make its forecasts. And Wulfeck says this isn't a foolproof way to predict future storms.

["There's not one snowflake that's alike to another snowflake, and so that same rule applies to hurricanes, not one hurricane is like another."]

Which is why, he says, you'll definitely want a meteorologist to break down the projections for you.

